“Saturday Night Live” writer and stand-up comic Julio Torres, who also created and stars in “Los Espookys,” has signed a two-year, first-look deal with HBO.

A half-hour series, which has the working title of “Little Films,” and a production commitment, will be produced by Emma Stone and husband Dave McCary, who’ll also direct, the cabler said Thursday. The pair, who first met on a 2016 “SNL” sketch written by Torres, previously produced his A24 directorial debut through their Fruit Tree banner. “Untitled Julio Torres Project,” in which the comedian stars alongside Tilda Swinton, RZA, and Isabella Rossellini, is in post-production.

Here’s the “Little Films” logline: “Julio Torres tells the tale of when he lost a golden oyster. The people he encounters as he searches for it and the musings he has along the way become points of departure for little films, as Julio navigates weaving in and out of these introspective, often eerie comedic stories.”

Torres will serve as executive producer with Stone and McCary, and Alex Bach and Daniel Powell (for Irony Point), Olivia Gerke (for 3 Arts Entertainment) with Fruit Tree’s Ali Herting co-executive producing.

HBO also announced that Torres’ half-hour series “Lucky,” about “a trans non-binary, dog-obsessed misfit who joins forces with fellow queers in the world of Brooklyn’s gig economy,” is in development. Comedian Spike Einbinder, who plays Water’s Shadow in “Los Espookys,” is co-writing and executive producing with Torres. Katie O’Brien and Olivia Gerke will executive produce for 3 Arts Entertainment.

Julio Torres is represented by 3 Arts Entertainment, UTA, and HJTH. Dave McCary is represented by Mosaic and Myman Greenspan. Emma Stone is represented by Anonymous Content, WME and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole. Spike Einbinder is represented by 3 Arts Entertainment and HJTH.