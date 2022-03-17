A series of rides, attractions, theme park lands, retail outlets and even themed-hotel rooms inspired by the “Jumanji” franchise are coming to theme parks and water parks across Europe and North America.

Sony Pictures Entertainment has entered into an agreement with Merlin Entertainments and their brands to launch several “Jumanji” branded attractions, including the first to open at Merlin’s Gardaland Resort in Italy in April.

“Jumanji – the Adventure” will open at Gardaland next month, and the ride, on which Merlin teamed up with Oceaneering and Framestore, will transport guests into the exocitc world of Jumanji and is described as a “dark ride” that will have “pitfalls, surprises and dangers through the wild jungle.” Opening alongside the ride will be a series of Jumanji hotel bedrooms. And Merlin is planning a second activation at a different park for launch in 2023.

Merlin has branded attractions including with Lego, Marvel, Peppa Pigg and CBeebies, and they’ve already previously partnered with Sony on a Ghostbusters 5-D ride at Heide Park in Germany and the Ghostbusters experience at Madame Tussauds New York.

“We are excited to be taking our relationship with Sony Pictures Entertainment to the next level with this strategic partnership. Sony are one of the top movie companies on the planet and Jumanji is a multi-billion-dollar brand which has appealed to guests of all ages, for over two decades,” Mark Fisher, chief development officer for Merlin, said in a statement. “Our Merlin team are already hard at work developing brilliant creative concepts, which will bring to life the blockbuster-famous ‘Jumanji’ film across our Theme Parks and Waterparks. We can’t wait to deliver thrilling rides and experiences for guests and film fans alike! The game is certainly on!”

“Merlin is the ideal company to bring the world of Jumanji to life,” Jeffrey Godsick, EVP of Global Partnerships and Brand Management and Head of Location Based Entertainment at Sony Pictures Entertainment, said. “Their commitment to strong storytelling, quality of craftsmanship and fantastic guest experiences ensure that fans of Jumanji will be fully immersed into the worlds of our films and have an unforgettable experience. I am very pleased to expand our relationship with the great team at Merlin.”

The first “Jumanji” film starred Robin Williams in 1995. The franchise, about a group of kids sucked into an exotic and dangerous game, was revived with “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” (2017) and “Jumanji: The Next Level” (2019), both of which starred Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan. The films have made over $2.1 billion at the global box office.