June Brown, ‘Eastenders’ Dot Cotton, Dies at 95

June Brown, best known as Dot Cotton on Britain’s long running primetime soap “Eastenders,” has died at 95.

The actress died “very peacefully” Sunday at her home, her family said in a statement.

“We are deeply saddened to announce our beloved mother, June, passed away very peacefully at her home in Surrey on Sunday evening, with her family by her side. We would kindly ask that our privacy is respected at this very difficult time,” their statement read.

“Eastenders,” which she spent 2,884 episodes on, paid tribute to her on Monday.

“We are deeply saddened to announce that our beloved June Brown, OBE, MBE sadly passed away last night,” an “Eastenders” spokesperson said in a statement. “There are not enough words to describe how much June was loved and adored by everyone at EastEnders, her loving warmth, wit and great humour will never be forgotten … .”

1/3“We are deeply saddened to announce that our beloved June Brown, OBE, MBE sadly passed away last night. There are not enough words to describe how much June was loved and adored by everyone at EastEnders, her loving warmth, wit and great humour will never be forgotten… pic.twitter.com/7OYtHJiIUb — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) April 4, 2022

“June created one of the most iconic characters in Dot Cotton, not just in soap but in British television, and having appeared in 2884 episodes, June’s remarkable performances created some of EastEnders finest moments. We send all our love and deepest sympathies to June’s family and friends. A very bright light has gone out at EastEnders today – we shall all be raising a sweet sherry in June’s memory. Rest in peace, our dearest June. You will never be forgotten,” the statement concluded.

Brown was born in Suffolk, England in 1927.

Before turning to acting, she served in the Women’s Royal Naval Service during World War II.

She studied acting at the Old Vic in London after the war.

Brown first began playing Dot in 1985, wrapping a lengthy run in 1993, before returning again in 1997.