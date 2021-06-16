‘Moonlight,’ ‘Do The Right Thing’ Among Classic Films Screening at AMC for Juneteenth

AMC Theaters announced on Wednesday that it will screen a series of films from Black directors from June 18-24 at select locations to mark Juneteenth festivities, including Barry Jenkins’ Best Picture Oscar-winning drama “Moonlight.”



The other films that will be featured in the showcase are Spike Lee’s acclaimed Brooklyn dramedy “Do the Right Thing,” Denzel Washington’s adaptation of August Wilson’s “Fences,” Gina Prince-Bythewood’s debut film “Love & Basketball,” Malcolm D. Lee’s comedy threequel “Barbershop: The Next Cut,” David Oyelowo’s directorial debut “The Water Man,” and Kasi Lemmons’ biopic “Harriet” starring Cynthia Erivo in an Oscar-nominated performance as Harriet Tubman.



In a statement, AMC CEO Adam Aron thanked the members of an advisory council created by the theater chain last summer to help strengthen its diversity efforts.

“This is a proud and historic moment for AMC, that could not have happened without the influence of our African

American associates who used their voices to underscore the importance of honoring Juneteenth as a bedrock

of American history,” he said. “This opportunity is a celebration of the impact and accomplishments of African Americans in cinema. It is nothing less than a privilege for AMC to showcase their extraordinary talent.”



Tickets for the screenings will be available for $5 with all films also being available for private screenings starting at $99. A list of all participating AMC locations and showtimes is available on the chain’s website.