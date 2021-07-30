‘Jungle Cruise’ Sails to $2.7 Million at Thursday Box Office

“Jungle Cruise,” Disney’s adventure film starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, earned $2.7 million at the box office in Thursday night previews that began at 6 p.m. It opens on over 4,310 screens this weekend.

“Jungle Cruise” is based on the popular Disneyland and Disney World attraction and has been long anticipated after originally being slated for release last year. Thursday’s total is an impressive start, but anyone hoping that the Rock-sized boost to the box office may be disappointed. The film is projected to earn a $25 million opening weekend, and the film will also open through Disney+ Premier Access.

For comparison, “Cruella,” which also opened through Premier Access on Disney+ during Memorial Day weekend, made $26.5 million in its four-day start after it made $1.4 million in its own Thursday night preview.

“Stillwater,” the Matt Damon drama that’s being released by Focus Features, is being projected for a $5-6 million opening from 2,500 theaters. “The Green Knight” from A24 and starring Dev Patel is also opening this weekend and is projected for a $4 million opening from 2,700 theaters.

“Jungle Cruise” stars Johnson and Emily Blunt as a pair of explorers on an expedition during World War I to find a tree rumored to have incredible healing powers. Jaume Collet-Serra directed the film, which also stars Édgar Ramírez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti. The film has a 66% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Stillwater” stars Matt Damon as an oil worker who discovers that his daughter was falsely imprisoned during a trip abroad in France and travels to Marseilles to clear her name. Abigail Breslin and Camille Cottin also star in the film, which is directed by “Spotlight” filmmaker Tom McCarthy. The film has a 69% RT score.

“The Green Knight” stars Dev Patel as Sir Gawain in a retelling of the Arthurian legend in which the Knight of the Round Table has his honor tested by a mysterious man in green. Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton and Ralph Ineson also star in the film, which is written and directed by David Lowery. The film has a 94% RT score.