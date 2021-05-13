‘Jungle Cruise’ to Debut in Theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access

“Jungle Cruise,” Disney’s adventure film based on the popular Disney World ride and starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, will now debut both in theaters and on Disney+ for Premier Access.

The Rock made the announcement on his Instagram on Thursday, and while the film is keeping its same release date, it follows in the footprints of “Raya and the Last Dragon” and “Mulan,” which also had releases for an additional fee on Disney+.

“The most important thing with our movie was to ALWAYS take care of families around the world by giving you options to watch it,” Johnson said on Instagram.

“Jungle Cruise” is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and is the story of a riverboat driver played by Johnson who helps Blunt’s character on a trip through the jungle to uncover a supernatural secret. Jesse Plemons, Paul Giamatti and Edgar Ramirez also star in the film.

“Jungle Cruise” was meant to release in theaters as far back as October 2019 but was first pushed back to the summer of 2020 and then again due to the coronavirus pandemic.

You can check out the trailer for “Jungle Cruise” here.