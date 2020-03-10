‘Jungle Cruise’ Trailer: Watch Dwayne Johnson Play Guitar and Fight a Cheetah (Video)

We could’ve guessed that Dwayne Johnson might fight off an attacking cheetah in “Jungle Cruise,” but did you also know he could play guitar and serenade Emily Blunt?
In the latest trailer for Disney’s “Jungle Cruise,” which is inspired by the exotic adventure ride at Disneyland of the same name, we get a glimpse of the quieter side of the film and more of the manic action. But it starts with The Rock picking up a guitar as they float down an Amazonian river and asking Blunt’s character her secrets.
“So what are you doing here,” he says. Turns out she’s hunting for a legendary tree that can heal any wound or ailment but could be dangerous if it falls into the wrong hands. But he’s adamant she’ll never find it, because he’s been looking longer than anyone.
“You’re searching for something that can’t be found,” Johnson says. “But you never had the key,” she replies.
Like the first trailer, “Jungle Cruise” demonstrates some of the same swashbuckling charm of Johnson’s “Jumanji” movies, even if it still doesn’t have the constant stream of puns that make the Disneyland theme park ride a barrel of laughs.
Jaume Collet-Serra directed “Jungle Cruise” from a script by Glenn Ficarra and John Requa. Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti all co-star in the film.
“Jungle Cruise” opens in theaters on July 24. Watch the new trailer above.
The Ultimate Guide to Dwayne Johnson's Upcoming Movie and TV Projects (Photos)
The Rock has gone from being one of the biggest names in WWE to one of the hardest working men in Hollywood. As he continues to announce new projects via social media, TheWrap lists Dwayne Johnson's insane schedule for the upcoming years. Disclaimer: Some of these projects are in script phase or have just been announced, so are subject to changes.
"Jumanji: The Next Level"
After the success of 2017's "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle," which grossed almost a billion dollars, Sony has set its sequel, also starring Nick Jonas, Jack Black, Karen Gillan and Kevin Hart, for December 13.
Sony
"Jungle Cruise"
Johnson will star in Disney’s live-action “Jungle Cruise,” which is based on its popular theme-park ride. “Jungle Cruise” will also star Emily Blunt, Jack Whitehall and Jesse Plemons, and Jaume Collet-Serra is directing. It is set to hit theaters July 24, 2020.
Disney
"Black Adam" In 2016, it was announced Johnson would star in a "Black Adam" spinoff movie. Johnson has been attached to play the character since 2008. Most recently, Jaume Collet-Serra was being eyed to direct the film for New Line Cinema. Adam Sztykiel (“Rampage”) is writing the screenplay. Johnson recently announced the film's release date: December 22, 2021.
DC Comics/Getty Images
"Red Notice"
Johnson will star alongside Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds in the international heist thriller "Red Notice," written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber ("Skyscraper"). Initially, the project had been set up at Universal, but in July, it moved to Netflix. It is set to begin production in 2020.
Getty Images
"The King"
In 2018, it was announced Johnson would star as Hawaiian king Kamehameha I in Robert Zemeckis’ “The King.” Warner Bros. and New Line picked up the package. “King” is based on a spec script written by Randall Wallace (“Braveheart”). Johnson will produce alongside his Seven Bucks Productions partners Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia, as well as FlynnPictureCo’s Beau Flynn, Zemeckis and Wallace.
Getty Images
"Journey 3: From the Earth to the Moon" In 2012, it was reported that Johnson would reprise his role as Hank from "Journey 2: The Mysterious Island" in a third installation. He replaced Brendan Fraser, who starred as Trevor Anderson, in the 2008 "Journey to the Center of the Earth." However, there has been no recent movement on the project.
New Line Cinema
"Big Trouble in Little China" In 2015, The Rock was in negotiations to star and produce the remake of John Carpenter's cult classic "Big Trouble in Little China," written by "X-Men: First Class" scribes Ashley Miller and Zach Stentz.
Getty Images
"The Janson Directive" This film is optioned, with Johnson set to take on the role of Navy SEAL Paul Janson. Universal foresees the project as potentially launching a franchise akin to its successful “Jason Bourne” series, also based on the late Robert Ludlum's best-selling novels.
Getty Images
"Alpha Squad Seven" DreamWorks won the rights to the sci-fi pic "Alpha Squad Seven" in May 2015, to which Johnson is attached to star. The film is still in script phase.
YouTube
Film about The Smashing Machine
In November, The Rock announced that he would star in and produce a film about MMA fighter Mark Kerr, also known as The Smashing Machine.
Getty Images
From “Jumanji: The Next Level,” which opens Dec. 13, to “Jungle Cruise” and “John Henry and the Statesmen” — The Rock sure has some busy years ahead of him
