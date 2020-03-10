‘Jungle Cruise’ Trailer: Watch Dwayne Johnson Play Guitar and Fight a Cheetah (Video)

We could’ve guessed that Dwayne Johnson might fight off an attacking cheetah in “Jungle Cruise,” but did you also know he could play guitar and serenade Emily Blunt?

In the latest trailer for Disney’s “Jungle Cruise,” which is inspired by the exotic adventure ride at Disneyland of the same name, we get a glimpse of the quieter side of the film and more of the manic action. But it starts with The Rock picking up a guitar as they float down an Amazonian river and asking Blunt’s character her secrets.

“So what are you doing here,” he says. Turns out she’s hunting for a legendary tree that can heal any wound or ailment but could be dangerous if it falls into the wrong hands. But he’s adamant she’ll never find it, because he’s been looking longer than anyone.

“You’re searching for something that can’t be found,” Johnson says. “But you never had the key,” she replies.

Like the first trailer, “Jungle Cruise” demonstrates some of the same swashbuckling charm of Johnson’s “Jumanji” movies, even if it still doesn’t have the constant stream of puns that make the Disneyland theme park ride a barrel of laughs.

Jaume Collet-Serra directed “Jungle Cruise” from a script by Glenn Ficarra and John Requa. Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti all co-star in the film.

“Jungle Cruise” opens in theaters on July 24. Watch the new trailer above.