Netflix has set a May premiere date for Mark Millar’s superhero series “Jupiter’s Legacy.”

Based on the graphic novels by Millar and Frank Quitely, the eight-episode series centers on the second generation of superheroes, who “struggle to live up to their parents’ legendary public reputations — and exacting personal standards.”

The first season, described as “an epic superhero drama that spans decades and navigates the complex dynamics of family, power and loyalty,” is set to debut on Friday, May 7. Watch a teaser for “Jupiter’s Legacy” above.

Also Read: Steven S DeKnight Exits as Showrunner on Netflix Series 'Jupiter's Legacy'

The Netflix series stars Josh Duhamel, Leslie Bibb, Ben Daniels, Elena Kampouris, Andrew Horton, Mike Wade and Matt Lanter.

Millar and Quitely executive produce alongside Lorenzo Di Bonaventura, Dan McDermott, Steven S. DeKnight, James Middleton and Sang Kyu Kim. “Daredevil” boss Steven S. DeKnight was initially set to serve as showrunner, but exited the series in 2019, citing creative differences.