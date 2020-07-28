Netflix announced a September premiere date for its upcoming “Jurassic World” series and released a new trailer for the animated adventure on Tuesday.
“Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous” takes place within the same timeline as the 2015 film but sees the dinosaur rampage through the eyes of six teenagers who are in for a once-in-a-lifetime experience at a new adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar. When dinosaurs wreak havoc across the island, the campers are unable to reach the outside world and will quickly go from strangers, to friends, to family as they band together to survive.
The family-friendly series from DreamWorks Animation will premiere on Friday, Sept. 18.
Cast includes Paul-Mikél Williams (“Westworld”) as resident dinosaur expert Darius; Jenna Ortega (“You”) as social media sensation Brooklynn; Ryan Potter (“Big Hero 6: The Series”) as self-appointed VIP Kenji; Raini Rodriguez (“Bunk’d”) as gregarious and enthusiastic Sammy; Sean Giambrone (“The Goldbergs”) as sensitive and bookish Ben; and Kausar Mohammed (“Silicon Valley”) as world-class athlete Yaz.
“The Good Place” alum Jameela Jamil and “Top Gun: Maverick” star Glen Powell also recur on the series as camp counselors Roxie and Dave.
Scott Kreamer (“Pinky Malinky”) and Aaron Hammersley (“Star vs. the Forces of Evil”) are showrunners and executive producers on the project, which is also executive produced by Lane Lueras (“Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny”), Amblin Entertainment’s Steven Spielberg and Frank Marshall, and “Jurassic World” director Colin Trevorrow. Zack Stentz serves as consulting producer.
All 5 'Jurassic Park' Movies Ranked, Including 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom'
Five movies and 25 years into the "Jurassic Park" series, "Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom" is here to blow up the dino-filled island and bring us a bunch of new evil corporate stooges who have nefarious plans for the de-extinct animals. So how does J.A. Bayona's flick stack up against its predecessors?
5. Jurassic Park III" -- Just completely unremarkable in every way, and somehow manages to completely dodge the "corporations are dumb and bad" thing that the entire rest of the franchise is about.
4. "Jurassic World" -- This one is a huge mess, and makes very little sense. But the dino thrills are pretty fun, as is having a human villain who is so cartoonishly evil.
3. "The Lost World: Jurassic Park" -- This one often gets a bad rap, but it really only deserve it in comparison to Spielberg's original. On its own, "The Lost World" is a blast
2. "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" -- Director J.A. Bayona takes a pretty pedestrian script and turns it into a thrilling experience that is a hell of a lot of fun. It also is incredibly topical, giving the series its most stupid and brazenly evil rich villain yet (that's a compliment). It also redeems one big item from "Jurassic World" -- Blue is a legit character this time around.
1. "Jurassic Park" -- An easy choice, as Spielberg's original film stands head and shoulders above the rest of the series. "Jurassic Park" is one of the greatest popcorn flicks of all time.
1 of 6
How does the latest sequel stack up to the previous dino flicks?
Five movies and 25 years into the "Jurassic Park" series, "Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom" is here to blow up the dino-filled island and bring us a bunch of new evil corporate stooges who have nefarious plans for the de-extinct animals. So how does J.A. Bayona's flick stack up against its predecessors?