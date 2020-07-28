Netflix announced a September premiere date for its upcoming “Jurassic World” series and released a new trailer for the animated adventure on Tuesday.

“Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous” takes place within the same timeline as the 2015 film but sees the dinosaur rampage through the eyes of six teenagers who are in for a once-in-a-lifetime experience at a new adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar. When dinosaurs wreak havoc across the island, the campers are unable to reach the outside world and will quickly go from strangers, to friends, to family as they band together to survive.

The family-friendly series from DreamWorks Animation will premiere on Friday, Sept. 18.

Cast includes Paul-Mikél Williams (“Westworld”) as resident dinosaur expert Darius; Jenna Ortega (“You”) as social media sensation Brooklynn; Ryan Potter (“Big Hero 6: The Series”) as self-appointed VIP Kenji; Raini Rodriguez (“Bunk’d”) as gregarious and enthusiastic Sammy; Sean Giambrone (“The Goldbergs”) as sensitive and bookish Ben; and Kausar Mohammed (“Silicon Valley”) as world-class athlete Yaz.

“The Good Place” alum Jameela Jamil and “Top Gun: Maverick” star Glen Powell also recur on the series as camp counselors Roxie and Dave.

Scott Kreamer (“Pinky Malinky”) and Aaron Hammersley (“Star vs. the Forces of Evil”) are showrunners and executive producers on the project, which is also executive produced by Lane Lueras (“Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny”), Amblin Entertainment’s Steven Spielberg and Frank Marshall, and “Jurassic World” director Colin Trevorrow. Zack Stentz serves as consulting producer.