After five seasons of “Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous,” the “Nublar Six” are back in the sequel series “Jurassic World: Chaos Theory” and so is the cast — well, at least most of them. Two of those core characters are voiced by new actors in the follow-up series, which is set six years after the events of “Camp Cretaceous” when a tragedy brings the famous teen survivors back together in the post-“Fallen Kingdom” mainland where dinosaurs roam free.

Here’s a guide to who’s back and who’s new in the cast of “Jurassic World: Chaos Theory.”

Paul-Mikél Williams as Darius Bowman

Darius Bowman was just 12 years old when the Nublar Six got stranded in Jurassic World, but the dino-obsessed kid naturally emerged as the leader despite being the youngest of the group. He’s 18 in “Chaos Theory” but still every bit the Dino Nerd we know and love.

Paul Mikél-Williams returns as the voice of Darius. His other credits include “Th 15:17 to Paris,” “Westworld” and “The Upshaws.”

Sean Giambrone as Ben Pincus

Ben Pincus went from timid tween traveler to rugged survivor while the group was stuck on Isla Nublar. He also bonded with a young female Ankylosaurus that he named Bumpy, who became a powerful ally to the group as she grew. Ben has done some growing of his own between “Camp Cretaceous” and “Chaos Theory,” and has the most notable physical change of all the core characters.

“The Goldbergs” star Ben Giambrone returns as Ben. Giambrone also has a robust voice acting resume including, “Solar Opposites,” “Spidey and His Amazing Friends,” “Better Call Saul: Slippin’ Jimmy,” “Big Hero 6: The Series,” “Clarence” and “Ralph Breaks the Internet.”

Raini Rodriguez as Sammi Gutierrez

Gregarious and bubbly, Sammi’s experience of growing up on a ranch gave her the advantage of being good with animals when the Nublar Six were lost with nothing but dinosaurs as company. Sammi’s family supplied meat for Jurassic World and, at one point, she was a spy for Mantah Corp, though her friends forgave her later. She bonded with Yasmina and they fell in love.

Raini Rodriguez once again voices Sammi in “Chaos Theory.” Best known for playing Trish on “Austin & Ally” and Paul Blart’s daughter in the “Paul Blart: Moll Cop” movies, she has also lent her voice to “Vampirina,” “The Lion Guard,” “A Tale Dark & Grim” and the new “Rugrats” series.

Darren Barnet as Kenji Kon

Formerly the have-it-all son of the wealthy and powerful Mantah Corp president Daniel Kon, Kenji went from a loud-mouth alpha male to a trusted and reliable friend — and romantic interest to Brooklyn. In Season 5, he learned the truth about his villainous father, who was arrested after the events of the series, leaving Kenji with nothing. Fortunately, Darius and his family were there to take him in.

“Titans” star Ryan Potter originated the role on “Camp Cretaceous” and will not return for the new series. In “Chaos Theory,” Netflix regular Darren Barnet voices Kenji. Barnet’s best-known roles include “Never Have I Ever,” “Love Hard,” “Gran Turismo,” “Skull Island” and “Blue-Eye Samurai.” Most recently, he appeared in “Anyone But You” and Amazon’s “Road House” remake.

Kausar Mohammed as Yasmina ‘Yaz’ Fadoula

Both the most athletic and one of the oldest of the Nublar Six, Yasmina, aka “Yaz,” was a fierce teenage track and field competitor who was sponsored by Jurassic World and struggled to find time for friends until she got trapped on an island with some. She was Sammi’s best friend until the two confessed their feelings for each other and started dating at the end of Season 5.

Kausar Mohammed is back as Yaz. Her previous titles include “Monster High,” “The Flash,” “The 4400” and “Appendage.”

Kiersten Kelly as Brooklynn

A former teen travel influencer, Brooklynn went from hooked on likes and follows to hunting down every lead while stuck with the Nublar Six. It seems that instinct may have cost her everything — the “Chaos Theory” trailer reveals that the rest of the survivors are mourning her untimely (and suspicious) death at the start of the new series.

However, Brooklynn is still seen in flashbacks and she’s voiced by Kiersten Kelly, a newcomer who inherits the role from “Wednesday” star Jenna Ortega. Co-showrunner Scott Kreamer told IGN, “We had originally hoped Jenna would be able to return to the role since we do see Brooklynn on video and in flashback during the season, but her busy schedule becoming a global mega-star made it impossible.”