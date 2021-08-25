‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Brings Back the ‘Jurassic Park’ Cast in Sneak Preview

Universal concluded its CinemaCon presentation with a sneak preview of “Jurassic World: Dominion,” which Chris Pratt warned is what both the “Jurassic Park” and “Jurassic World” films have led to.



The CinemaCon preview featured the casts of both the 1993 original and the 2015 revival pumping up the big showdown to come, as dinosaurs have now grown beyond the control of humans and have spread into every corner of the globe.



“This movie asks a single question: If dinosaurs lived among us, would you be safe? And the answer is… no,” Pratt says.

The film sees the “Jurassic World” cast, led by Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, team up with the original “Jurassic Park” cast, including Laura Dern, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum and B.D. Wong.

Alongside the “Fast & Furious” series, “Jurassic World” has become one of Universal’s most lucrative blockbuster franchises. The last two films in the series, released in 2015 and 2018, combined to gross just shy of $3 billion at the global box office with the first “Jurassic World” standing as Universal’s highest-grossing film ever.

As with the original “Jurassic Park” trilogy, the franchise has also spawned a wide array of ancillary revenue streams for the studio, from toys to theme park rides to a new Netflix animated series.

“Jurassic World: Dominion” is scheduled for theatrical release on June 10, 2022.