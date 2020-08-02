It’s been two decades since Sam Neill last took on the dinosaurs of “Jurassic Park.” This week, he’s getting ready for another tussle.

Neill is in the U.K. filming “Jurassic World: Dominion,” the upcoming capper to the “Jurassic World” trilogy that sees Owen Grady and Claire Dearing (Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard) team up with the original “Jurassic Park” heroes as they try to navigate a world where the dinosaurs of Isla Nublar are now spreading around the world and coming into terrifying face-offs with humans.

In “Jurassic Park” and the 2001 threequel “Jurassic Park III,” Neill played Dr. Alan Grant, one of the survivors of the original Isla Nublar disaster. Now, he’s facing disaster again while wearing the iconic hat that “Park” fans will remember from the original film.

“Hold onto your hats — gettin’ my old one back on this week, and facing off dinosaurs once again,” wrote Neill. “Best yet. Excited and terrified — these things will kill ya.”

Filming on “Jurassic World: Dominion” was halted in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but resumed in early July after U.K. officials gave film sets the all-clear to resume production with social distancing and other safety measures implemented. Among them, all cast and crew must wear masks on set with the exception of actors on set.

“Jurassic Park” alum Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern are also set to star in the film, along with Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, Daniella Pineda, Justice Smith, Isabella Sermon and BD Wong.

“Jurassic World: Dominion” is set for release on June 11, 2021. The original “Jurassic Park” trilogy is now available to stream on Netflix.