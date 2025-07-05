‘Jurassic World: Rebirth’ Feasts On $141 Million Extended Box Office Launch

Universal/Amblin’s “Jurassic World: Rebirth” is proving why dinosaurs have such staying power at the box office as it heads for an extended box office opening of $141 million over five days.

While lower than the $145 million 3-day opening of “Jurassic World: Dominion” earned in 2022, it is part of a global $312 million start going back to the film’s launch in China and several other overseas markets this past Tuesday. That gives “Rebirth” the second largest worldwide launch of 2025 so far behind only “A Minecraft Movie.”

Millions of Americans made seeing Scarlett Johannson and Mahershala Ali taking on dinosaurs part of their July 4 celebration, as the film earned $26 million on Friday. That’s the largest July 4 total earned since the COVID-19 pandemic, topping last year’s $20.3 million earned by fellow Universal release “Despicable Me 4” on a July 4 Thursday.

Now the question is whether “Jurassic World: Rebirth” can beat the law of diminishing returns and find a way to become the fourth straight “Jurassic” film to hit $1 billion worldwide or if it will fall just short of that as expected by trackers prior to release. While word-of-mouth is positive, it is not as strong as past installments with a 72% audience Rotten Tomatoes score and a B on CinemaScore, the latter being only above the B- earned by “Jurassic Park III” in franchise history.

With the highly anticipated “Superman” hitting theaters next weekend, “Jurassic World: Rebirth” may find itself facing a more frontloaded run than its predecessors if the buzz for James Gunn’s DC film is very strong. Still, with a reported $180 million budget, “Rebirth” should be another tentpole success for Universal.

Elsewhere, Warner Bros./Apple’s “F1” is holding decently with an estimated $24 million second weekend, a 58% drop from its $57 million opening. On Friday, the film added $7 million domestic and $12.1 million overseas to bring its global total to $237 million, passing “Napoleon” to become Apple’s highest grossing theatrical release.