Jussie Smollett has finally settled his lawsuit with Chicago after the city sued the former “Empire” star in an effort to recover the thousands of dollars its police force used to investigate his allegedly false report of a hate crime in 2019.

“Over six years ago, after it was reported I had been jumped, city officials in Chicago set out to convince the public that I willfully set an assault against myself,” Smollett said in a Friday statement on Instagram.”This false narrative has left a stain on my character that will not soon disappear. These officials wanted my money and wanted my confession for something I did not do. Today, it should be clear … They have received neither.”

Smollett went on to explain that the years-long back-and-forth with Chicago ultimately ended with an option for him to settle the matter through a charitable act.

“After repeatedly refusing to pay the city, I was presented with an opportunity to make a charitable donation in exchange for the case being dismissed. Despite what happened there politically, Chicago was my home for over five years and the people became my family,” Smollett wrote. “Therefore, making a donation to benefit Chicago communities that are too often neglected by those in power will always be something I support. I’ve made a $50,000 donation to Building Brighter Futures (BBF) Center for the Arts, a local nonprofit doing incredible work nurturing self-expression, creativity and exploration of the arts for Chicago youth. This organization was of my choosing and I’m comforted that there will be at least one winner from this experience.”

Smollett also shared that despite his decision to end the case with a hefty donation, he feels his image may never recover from the controversial incident. He also reiterated that he maintains his innocence.

“Though I was exonerated by the Illinois Supreme Court in a unanimous decision and the civil case is now dismissed, I’m aware that it will not change everyone’s mind about me or the attack I experienced,” he said. “However, despite arduous and expensive attempts to punish me, I am innocent both in the eyes of God and of our criminal justice system. What I have to do now is move forward. I will continue creating my art, fighting passionately for causes I hold dear and defending my integrity and family name with the truth.”

By the end of his message, he noted that he also gifted Chicago Torture Justice Center with a $10,000 donation and thanked those who have supported him.

“Lastly, I’m grateful to have had the resources to defend myself. So many do not. They are backed into corners to take deals or confess to crimes they did not actually commit. In their honor, I am donating an additional $10,000 to the Chicago Torture Justice Center who provides resources to communities healing from the violence of the Chicago Police Department. To anyone who has had to prove they have in fact been violated, you know how difficult this can be to navigate, I stand with and for you. To everyone who has supported me, thank you. Your prayers and belief in me mean more than words can properly express. I will never take it lightly and will never forget. Onward.”

On Jan. 29, 2019, Smollett filed a hate crime report with the Chicago Police, claiming two pro-MAGA men attacked him and yelled racist and homophobic slurs at him. At the time, the actor said he was punched in the face, a rope was tied around his neck and he was doused with an “unknown chemical substance.” During their investigation, and after apprehending and interviewing two persons of interest — a pair of actor brothers who’d previously hung out and worked with Smollett — authorities found discrepancies in Smollett’s story, including the brothers claiming they were paid by Smollett to fake the attack.

The star was later arrested and charged with “disorderly conduct/filing a false police report,” and he was subsequently suspended from “Empire.” Smollett was hit with 16 counts of disorderly conduct and plead not guilty while in court in March 2019. He was found guilty on five felony counts of disorderly conduct in 2021, but his conviction was overturned in November 2024 after the Illinois Supreme Court ruled a special prosecutor’s decision to retry the “Empire” star after state charges were dropped violated his rights.

