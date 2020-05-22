‘Justice League’ Actor Harry Lennix Teases Martian Manhunter Snyder Cut Cameo

Lennix played General Swanwick in both “Man of Steel” and “Batman v Superman”

| May 22, 2020 @ 5:13 PM
Justice League Martian Manhunter Harry Lennix

Now that the Snyder Cut of “Justice League” will be released on HBO Max, actor Harry J. Lennix teased on social media that he might cameo in the film, as originally intended, as Martian Manhunter.

Lennix, who played General Swanwick in both “Man of Steel” and “Batman v Superman, ” tweeted on Friday, “Re: Justice League and the Snyder cut… Things don’t Just happen–things happen Just.”

In 2019, it was revealed by director Zack Snyder, in a storyboard he posted to his Vero account, that General Swanwick was in fact J’onn J’onzz, The Martian Manhunter.

Also Read: How the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut Movement Succeeded When Nobody Thought It Would | Podcast

“Harry Lennix is pretending to be a human being but does a great job, but has this relationship with Lois that started in ‘Man of Steel’ if you kind of track their relationship,” Snyder said at the time. “Harry understands there’s a relationship between Lois and Clark, who he knows, of course, is Superman.”

Currently a fan favorite on The CW’s “Supergirl,” J’onn J’onzz is a former Martian cop stranded on Earth — and in some stories, the only surviving member of his race. Created by Joseph Samachson and Joe Certa, he’s a founding member of the Justice League and one of the most powerful characters in the DC Universe, thanks in part to his ability to shape-shift. He’s also one of the nicest DC heroes of all time; just don’t get between him and his “Choco” cookies.

Later, when someone posted Snyder’s storyboard of Martian Manhunter in response to Lennix’s tweet, the actor responded with a wink.

Now that the Snyder Cut is happening, will we see the Martian Manhunter in the film as originally intended? Everyone will find out in 2021 when HBO Max releases the Snyder Cut of “Justice League.”

13 Superhero Characters Who Deserve Their Own Films (Photos)

  • Superhero
  • Russo Brothers Richard Rider Nova Avengers Endgame superhero
  • deathstroke
  • Ninjak superhero
  • Squirrel Girl
  • Kingdom Come superhero
  • static shock superhero
  • dreadstar superhero
  • Nemesis superhero
  • wildcats superhero
  • Martian Manhunter superhero
  • Astro City Superhero
  • Nexus superhero
  • Miracleman Marvelman Superhero
1 of 14

With films based on “Prophet” and “Ball and Chain” in the works, here are some other potential comic book gold mines

You might think that at some point we're going to run out of comic book superheroes. Fortunately, you would be super wrong, because there's a hell of a lot more in the world of comics than the Avengers and Justice League. And just in the last couple of weeks projects based on Rob Leifeld's "Prophet" and Scott Lodbell's "Ball and Chain" were announced. So here are 13 heroes we think are long overdue for the live action film treatment, from fan favorites to cult classics. Hollywood, use your COVID-19 free time and get on this now.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE