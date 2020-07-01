‘Justice League’ Star Ray Fisher Calls Joss Whedon’s On-Set Behavior ‘Gross, Abusive, Unprofessional’

“He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg,” tweeted Fisher

| July 1, 2020 @ 10:39 AM Last Updated: July 1, 2020 @ 11:27 AM
Actor Ray Fisher on Wednesday accused director Joss Whedon of “gross, abusive, unprofessional” behavior on the set of 2017’s “Justice League.”

Whedon’s “on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable,” tweeted the actor, who played Cyborg in the DC Comics superhero team-up movie. “He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg,” he added, referring to the Warner Bros. executives who headed up DC Films (Berg also served as a producer on “Justice League”).

Ray did not detail what aspects of Whedon’s behavior he regarded as abusive; reps for the actor, as well as Whedon, Johns and Berg did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Whedon famously took over “Justice League” from its credited director, Zack Snyder, and reshot several sequences and oversaw the film in postproduction. HBO Max last month announced plans to release Snyder’s previously unseen cut of the film.

Earlier this week, Fisher retweeted a video of himself praising Whedon at Comic-Con in 2017, saying that he wanted “forcefully retract every bit” of his 3-year-old statement that “Joss is a great guy and Zack picked a good person to come in and finish up for him.”

In a June 6 tweet, the actor also gave a shout-out to Snyder and screenwriter Chris Terrio. “I don’t praise Chris Terrio and @ZackSnyder for simply putting me in Justice League,” he wrote. “I praise them for EMPOWERING me (a black man with no film credits to his name) with a seat at the creative table and input on the framing of the Stones before there was even a script!”

“Justice League” has been mired in discord. One insider called the film, which had the worst opening for a DC Comics-based movie in years, “a Frankenstein” project made of the assembled parts favored by rotating executives and directors.

Despite the assembled might of Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Cyborg, Aquaman, and The Flash, “Justice League” opened well below studio expectations, at $96 million, and its worldwide tally was $658 million.

