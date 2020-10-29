In an interview Thursday, “Justice League” actor Ray Fisher accused Warner Bros. executives of having “blatantly racist conversations” surrounding the 2017 superhero movie.

“Prior to Justice League’s reshoot process, blatantly racist conversations were had and entertained–on multiple occasions–by former and current top level executives at Warner Bros. Pictures,” Fisher told Forbes.

Fisher continues, and for the first time, accuses Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich of wrongdoing. “Decision-makers that participated in those racist conversations were Geoff Johns, Jon Berg, and current Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich,” Fisher said. It wasn’t clear if Fisher overheard these remarks, or was relating secondhand stories.

Fisher also said “The erasure of people of color from the 2017 theatrical version of Justice League was neither an accident nor coincidence.”

Fisher goes into detail and accuses director Joss Whedon of ordering the complexion of an actor of color changed in the post-production of the film, “What set my soul on fire and forced me to speak out about Joss Whedon this summer was my becoming informed that Joss had ordered that the complexion of an actor of color be changed in post-production because he didn’t like the color of their skin tone.”

Fisher also added that multiple actors of color had their roles completely removed or minimized which included Joe Morton (who played Fisher’s father in the film), Ryan Choi, Karen Bryson and Kiersey Clemons.

“I always suspected that race was a determining factor for the way that things went down, but it wasn’t until this past summer that I was able to prove it,” says Fisher.

In July, Ray Fisher, who played Cyborg in the film based on the DC Comics characters, publicly accused the film’s credited director, Joss Whedon, of “gross, abusive, unprofessional” behavior on set. Fisher also said that Whedon’s behavior was enabled by then-DC Entertainment president Geoff Johns, and by Jon Berg, former co-president of production at WB. Berg left the company in December 2017 as part of a “restructuring,” while Johns stepped down 7 months later.

Warner Bros. launched an independent investigation in mid-August, a move Fisher initially celebrated. But last month he criticized the company on Twitter, saying: “After speaking out about Justice League, I received a phone call from the President of DC Films wherein he attempted to throw Joss Whedon and Jon Berg under the bus in hopes that I would relent on Geoff Johns. I will not.”

In a counter-statement later that day, Warner Bros. denied the accusation against Hamada and said that Fisher had never actually accused anyone of “actionable conduct,” and also that he has refused to speak to the investigator despite multiple attempts to reach him.

Warner Bros. declined to comment.