Zack Snyder released a revamped look for “Justice League” villain Steppenwolf on his Vero account on Tuesday, the first look at the character for the upcoming cut of his movie coming to HBO MAX.

As TheWrap first exclusively reported, ‘Game of Thrones’ Star Ciaran Hinds voiced Steppenwolf in the 2017 film. Steppenwolf is a motion-capture character from an alien planet, much like the Marvel Studios villain Thanos played by Josh Brolin in the last two “Avengers” movies.

Steppenwolf is an extraterrestrial conqueror with his own army. In “Justice League,” he’s after three objects known as the “Mother Boxes,” which have some insane power under their control. A lot of time is spent in the movie discussing the Mother Boxes, but if you’re not up on your DC Comics lore, you might find yourself scratching your head a bit.

Also Read: 'Justice League': Snyder Cut to Include Footage From a Week of Additional Shooting

In the comics, the Mother Boxes are powerful machines that were first created on the planet New Genesis, where a species called the New Gods hails from. The first box was created by a scientist called Himeon, but not even he or the other New Gods fully understand them, but they’re apparently a kind of powerful, sentient supercomputer. They also bond with their owners, and will even self-destruct when their owners die because of the bond they share.

The “Snyder Cut” of “Justice League” will be a 4-hour-long, episodic presentation on HBO MAX, created with a budget of around $70 million.

“Justice League” underwent a lot of changes during its original production, most notably when Zack Snyder abruptly exited the movie during post-production, just months ahead of its November 2017 release date. “Avengers” director Joss Whedon was subsequently hired to “finish” the film for Snyder in time for that date, but instead he ended up overseeing extensive reshoots intended to drastically change the story — again, while still gunning for its original release date.

The end result was a film that released on time, but both underperformed at the box office and received a critical drubbing, particularly for half-baked special effects, for instance, how obvious it was that Henry Cavill shot a bunch of scenes as Superman with the mustache that he grew for another movie. Soon after, disappointed fans organized a campaign organized around the hashtag #ReleaseTheSnyderCut, intended to convince Warner Bros. to greenlight a release closer to whatever it was Snyder intended.

The effort paid off in May when Warner Bros. announced that Snyder would return to oversee a new cut for release in 2021 on HBO MAX.