Filming on FX’s “Justified: City Primeval” has once again been disrupted after an individual yet to be identified lit and threw an “incendiary device” onto set. The object did not explode and no injuries were reported, the Chicago Police Department confirmed.

The incident — WLS-TV first reported — took place Monday night at 10:20 p.m. CT, when the production was filming in Chicago’s South Loop neighborhood on the 1000 block of S. Desplaines. As of yet, no one is in custody and the Area Three detectives are investigating the matter.

Sony and FX representatives declined to comment.

The limited spinoff series to “Justified” was first disrupted when two cars whose occupants were shooting at each other crashed through the filming barricades in late July. No cast or crew member was injured, but production was paused through the next week. Following the incident, Sony (which is producing the series with FX Productions) hired an ex-military team comprising former Navy SEALs and Army Rangers.

Commenting on the subject during the Television Critics Association summer press tour, FX chair John Landgraf said, “I think it was a pretty traumatic experience for the cast and crew to be anywhere near that kind of gunfire. A lot was done to sort of take a break and make sure everyone was OK. And we were glad that no one was injured and we reconstituted ourselves with even more security.”

“City Primeval” sees Timothy Olyphant reprising his role as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens. Inspired by the Elmore Leonard book “City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit,” the eight-episode series follows Givens eight years after he left Kentucky to settle in Miami for his daughter. Filming is slated to finish soon.