Justin Baldoni Reveals the ‘It Ends With Us’ Scene That Gave Him a ‘Near Breakdown,’ Says Directing Is ‘Very Lonely’

“I had to leave and just cry and shake,” the actor and director says

Justin Baldoni stars in IT ENDS WITH US.

“It Ends With Us” gets into pretty heavy subject material, being a story about domestic violence. But there was one scene in particular that sent the film’s director and co-lead, Justin Baldoni, into a “near breakdown.”

Appearing on Wednesday’s episode of Elizabeth Day’s How to Fail podcast, Baldoni opened up about the struggles of directing on the film, admitting that directing in general “is a very lonely job,” because “you can’t necessarily share your anxiety or your nervousness about something because you’re also the leader.”

“So it’s a very strange place to be, let alone directing while trying to play a character who does the things that Ryle does in the movie,” he said.

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively in "It Ends With Us" (Credit: Sony Pictures)
“So there were moments in the filming of this where I would just have to leave. I’d have to remove myself and go shake it out.”

Among those moments was a scene in the film where Ryle goes through Lily’s (Blake Lively) phone and becomes jealous. He doesn’t get immediately violent, but it’s a pivotal dark turn.

“You can see in his eyes how dangerous he is. After that scene, I had a near breakdown,” Baldoni said. “And I had to leave and just cry and shake because there was so much pain.”

“It Ends With Us” begins streaming on Netflix on December 9.

