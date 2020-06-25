Justin Bieber has filed a $20 million defamation lawsuit against two anonymous Twitter users who accused the singer of sexual assault.

The lawsuit refers to the women as Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 2, who tweeted using the names Danielle and Kadi. Danielle tweeted that Bieber sexually assaulted her on March 9, 2014, in a Four Seasons Hotel room in Austin, TX. Kadi made a similar accusation about an incident she says took place at the Langham Hotel in NYC on May 5, 2015.

Bieber adamantly denied the accusations earlier this week in a series of tweets, writing, “Rumors are rumors but sexual abuse is something I don’t take lightly. I wanted to speak out right away but out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before I made any statement.”

The lawsuit calls the sexual assault accusations “outrageous lies” using “locations and times that are provably fabricated.”

“It is abundantly clear that these two individuals are trying to capitalize on the climate of fear permeating the entertainment industry, Hollywood and corporate America, whereby it is open season for anyone to make any claim (no matter how vile, unsupported, and provably false) about anyone without consequence,” the lawsuit states. “However, Bieber will not stand idly by while Defendants attempt to get attention and fame for themselves, by recklessly spreading malicious lies that he engaged in egregious criminal conduct by assaulting Defendants, and Bieber is therefore bringing this defamation/libel action to clear his name and to set the record straight.”

Justin Bieber is suing each Jane Doe (who he says could be the same person) for defamation and is seeking $10 million for each accusation.