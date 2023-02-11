Justin Bieber and Kodak Black are being sued over a shooting incident that occurred outside a West Hollywood concert after-party during last year’s Super Bowl weekend.

In papers obtained by TheWrap, Mark Schaefer and Adam Rahman say they were “severely injured” outside of the Nice Guy in the early hours of Feb. 12, 2022. In total, four people were reportedly shot after a fight broke out between a group of unidentified individuals.

The lawsuit claims that Black, also known as Bill Kapri, helped instigate the shooting, which took place as he was exiting the event that Bieber co-hosted. In video of the incident, the rapper is shown caught up in the fight just before shots are fired. Black reportedly fled the scene before calling police to say that he had been injured.

Reps for Bieber and Black didn’t immediately respond to requests for comments.

Born Dieuson Octave, Black was sentenced to prison for weapons possession in 2019. He was pardoned by then-president Donald Trump.

Other defendants named in the suit are the Nice Guy restaurant; Revolve Group, Inc., which co-hosted the after-party with Bieber; hospitality business the Hwood Group; Leslie A. Glick and Leslie Glick 2021 Irrevocable Gift Trust; and the City of Los Angeles, the City of West Hollywood, and Los Angeles County.

Schaefer and Rahman’s complaint lists damages of negligence, assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence, and the dangerous condition of public property. They are being represented by Gloria Allred.

Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.