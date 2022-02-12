Rapper Kodak Black was among four people shot and injured early on Saturday morning at an L.A. venue hosting an afterparty for a Justin Bieber concert, NBC News reported.

A spokesperson with the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed with TheWrap that at 2:45 a.m., multiple shots were fired outside of The Nice Guy restaurant on the 400 block of North La Cienaga Blvd. during a fight between unidentified individuals. The four shooting victims, men aged 19, 20, 24 and 60, are all in stable condition. Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics immediately transported two of the men to a local hospital, and a third was admitted later after leaving the venue.

No information is available on the identity of the suspect or the motive.

The afterparty took place following h.wood and Revolve’s Homecoming Weekend concert, which Bieber had headlined. Bieber reportedly took the stage at West Hollywood’s Pacific Design Center around 11:30 p.m. for a half-hour set.

Among the 1500 concertgoers in attendance were several stars, including Shawn Mendes, Niall Horan, Anthony Ramos, Logan Paul and Scooter Braun. Later, Bieber and his wife Hailey, Khloe Kardashian, Tobey Maguire, Drake, Lil Baby and Kodak Black were seen entering the afterparty, but it remains unclear which of the guests were still there at the time of the shooting.

TMZ reported that Kodak Black, Gunna and Lil Baby were standing with a group of people outside of the venue when the fighting started. In a video, Kodak Black can be seen amid the fight just before the sound of gunfire can be heard.