Justin Lin to Direct Final 2 ‘Fast & Furious’ Films After Next Year’s ‘F9’

The “Fast & Furious” franchise will officially end after two more films following “F9,” with Justin Lin on board to direct both, an individual with knowledge of the situation told TheWrap.

Lin is also directing “F9,” which was originally scheduled for a 2020 release but was moved to May 28, 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. “F9” is the ninth chapter in the “Fast” saga that has earned more than $5 billion around the world.

There are currently other films based on the “Fast” IP in development — this decision just affects the main franchise titles.

Also Read: Justin Lin Signs Multi-Year First Look Film and TV Deal With Universal

Vin Diesel stars in “F9” with Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron. It’s produced by Neal H. Moritz, Vin Diesel, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Joe Roth, Justin Lin, Clayton Townsend and Samantha Vincent.

The first film was released in 2001. The franchise has also starred actors like Dwayne Johnson, Paul Walker, Jason Statham, Gal Gadot, Luke Evans and Elsa Pataky.

Deadline first reported the news.