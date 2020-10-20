Go Pro Today

Justin Lin to Direct Final 2 ‘Fast & Furious’ Films After Next Year’s ‘F9’

‘Fast and Furious’ spinoffs are in development

| October 20, 2020 @ 4:13 PM Last Updated: October 20, 2020 @ 4:21 PM
fast and furious fast 5 trivia facts trilogy chris morgan justin lin vin diesel

Universal

The “Fast & Furious” franchise will officially end after two more films following “F9,” with Justin Lin on board to direct both, an individual with knowledge of the situation told TheWrap.

Lin is also directing “F9,” which was originally scheduled for a 2020 release but was moved to May 28, 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. “F9” is the ninth chapter in the “Fast” saga that has earned more than $5 billion around the world.

There are currently other films based on the “Fast” IP in development — this decision just affects the main franchise titles.

Also Read: Justin Lin Signs Multi-Year First Look Film and TV Deal With Universal

Vin Diesel stars in “F9” with Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron. It’s produced by Neal H. Moritz, Vin Diesel, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Joe Roth, Justin Lin, Clayton Townsend and Samantha Vincent.

The first film was released in 2001. The franchise has also starred actors like Dwayne Johnson, Paul Walker, Jason Statham, Gal Gadot, Luke Evans and Elsa Pataky.

Deadline first reported the news.

All 9 'Fast & Furious' Movies Ranked From Worst to Best, Including 'Hobbs & Shaw' (Photos)

  • Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Jason Statham and Dwayne Johnson in the "Fast & Furious" franchise
  • Vin Diesel and Paul Walker in "Fast & Furious" (2009) Universal Pictures
  • fast and furious cinematic universe 2 fast 2 furious tyrese paul walker Universal Pictures
  • Charlize Theron and Vin Diesel Universal Pictures
  • The Fast and the Furious watch in order fate of the furious Universal Pictures
  • fast and furious trivia facts furious 7 ludacris fight scene secret training Universal Pictures
  • Hobbs Shaw Universal Pictures
  • Universal Pictures
  • fast and furious villains ranked dk drift king takashi Universal Pictures
  • Universal Pictures
1 of 10

The latest in the franchise was supposed to drop on May 22, so what better time to pick our favorites?

The "Fast & Furious” franchise is easy to dismiss as big, silly or even bad -- but it’s definitely awesome. The distinction may seem nebulous, but measuring each film’s success or failure has less to do with whether or not you believe what’s happening on screen than whether what’s happening has blown your mind, scrambled your expectations or shown you something so preposterous that you have to admire it. Ironically, the series began as a more mundane version of Kathryn Bigelow’s thriller about surfing bank robbers, “Point Break” but it's grown so far beyond the parameters of what in 1991 already seemed ridiculous that it’s impossible to evaluate them on a scale of anything from zero to 60 -- the former number being the resting vibration of Vin Diesel’s throaty baritone, and the latter the circumference of Dwayne Johnson’s biceps.

View In Gallery

Related Content