Justin Timberlake Says ‘We Should All Be Supporting Britney at This Time’

Britney Spears’ ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake is joining the chorus of people supporting Spears as she fights in court to end her conservatorship.

Timberlake said in a series of tweets on Wednesday night that he thinks everyone should be backing the pop superstar, who he dated for three years beginning in 1998.

“After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time,” Timberlake wrote. “Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right.”

The former NSYNC band member added that he was moved by the details of Britney Spears’ testimony and said that he and his wife Jessica Biel support Spears’ case. “No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body,” Timberlake said, referring to Spears’ comments that she was prevented from starting a family because she is made to have an IUD.

“No one should EVER be held against their will… or ever have to ask permission to access everything they’ve worked so hard for,” Timberlake said. “Jess and I send our love, and our absolute support to Britney during this time. We hope the courts, and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live.”

Not everyone was a fan of Timberlake’s messages of solidarity. Britney fans have had it out for Justin for a while and accused him of making her look like the villain in their breakup story, which played out very publicly in the tabloids during 2002.

Actor Brandon Hilton noted in the replies to Timberlake, “you kinda owe her. you two together made you both household names, then you did her dirty and contributed to what happened to her. don’t know if I would speak on this if I were in your shoes….”

Check out Timberlake’s original statements and some reactions below.

Hey while you're at it, maybe you could apologize to Janet Jackson for getting her blacklisted for two decades. — Cher Tailor (@Sharessan) June 24, 2021

Tell me you were part of the problem without telling me you were part of the problem. #FreeBritney https://t.co/Db92v0Km8j — Lacy Baugher-Milas (@LacyMB) June 24, 2021

bad men always like to pretend they have any respect for women after treating that woman like an object https://t.co/Vw5T45QldO — Tabir Akhter (@tabir) June 24, 2021

You should have been supporting her long ago. https://t.co/avpHYUDzuk — Alheli Picazo (@a_picazo) June 24, 2021