FreeBritney: Mariah Carey, Halsey and More Back Britney Spears’ Fight to End Conservatorship

Britney Spears testified before a court about her conservatorship Wednesday, and her emotional and at times jaw-dropping testimony is captivating everyone, including fellow music stars like Mariah Carey and Halsey, who voiced their support for Spears.

Spears said during the hearing via phone that she wants the court to end the conservatorship and added, “I am so angry, it’s insane.”

“I’ve lied to the world that I’m happy and OK, it’s a lie. Maybe if I said it enough, I would become it,” Spears testified. “I am traumatized, fake it to make it. I am not happy. I can’t sleep. I am so angry, it’s insane, I am depressed and I cry every day.”

The singer, who has been under the conservatorship arrangement since 2008, also said that she wants to get married and have a baby with boyfriend Sam Asghari but can’t because she has an IUD and her team will not let her go see a doctor.

She described the conservatorship as “abusive” and wants it to end without having to undergo an evaluation.

Spears added in her testimony that she was forced to take Lithium, a drug that’s usually used as a mood stabilizer to treat manic depression or bipolar disorder.

Singer Halsey noted on Twitter that she admired Spears’ “courage” for speaking out against her father, James Spears, for keeping her in a legal conservatorship that restricts her rights to have children if she wants. After sharing her admiration of Spears, Halsey expressed her disdain for Spears’ situation and noted that she was disturbed by the fact that Spears’ reproductive rights and agency over her own body were being restricted.

Additionally, fuck anyone who thinks they have the authority as an institution or individual to control a person’s reproductive health. #FreeBritney — h (@halsey) June 23, 2021

During the hearing at Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, Spears testified via phone, speaking out against the conservatorship for the first time. She compared her father to a “sex trafficker” and added “he loved the control he had over me, one hundred thousand percent.”

Take a look at the reactions from Spears’ supporters — including Cher, Megan McCain and others below.

Britney Spears has every right to be angry. How would you feel if your life was stolen, dissected, mocked? I pray she gets to live your life on her terms. STOP CONTROLLING WOMEN. #FreeBritney – The Hollywood Reporter https://t.co/qyV9oNnLQt — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) June 23, 2021

Jesus: Britney says she wants to have another baby but has an IUD and her conservators won't let her get it taken out because "they don't want me to have another baby." #FreeBritney — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) June 23, 2021

This is disturbing. A conservatorship was not meant to deny an adult like Britney Spears the ability to make her own reproductive choices. #FreeBritney https://t.co/wZF8eIDtM5 — Delia Harrington (@DeliaMary) June 23, 2021

It's hard to wrap your head around the strength, grace, and bravery Britney has displayed (and never should have had to) throughout this entire ordeal. #FreeBritney — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) June 23, 2021

Bless Britney and I hope with my whole heart she is awarded freedom from this abusive system. She deserves it more than anything. I admire her courage speaking up for herself today. — h (@halsey) June 23, 2021

In a rare and explosive testimony, Britney Spears asked a court to end her conservatorship, saying her life is being exploited, she's depressed and cries every day.



She said she wants another baby, but is forced by the agreement to keep an IUD in place.https://t.co/23ESJbQDCA — NPR (@NPR) June 23, 2021

