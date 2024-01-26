After Justin Timberlake announced his upcoming “Forget Tomorrow” world tour on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” Fallon took them back to share what their time golfing against the Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes was like.

Jimmy had to get his ball out of a sand trap, and he set the scene with Timberlake coaching him on how to achieve such a feat, despite his subpar golfing skills. In the video, Fallon chips the ball up to the hole to score, with Travis Kelce seen running over to the late-night host in celebration.

Timberlake asked for the clip to keep rolling so they could witness his interaction with the NFL star, which he wasn’t sure he would survive.

“Travis Kelce almost … I saw my life flash before my eyes,” Timberlake said. “He went up and did one of those [shoulder bumps]. You know when they jump, and I was like ‘He’s doing it, I have to do it!’ And I forgot that he weighs like 80 pounds more than me.”

In the clip, Timberlake falls to the ground after colliding with the offensive football player.

“Now while that might not look like much,” Timberlake continued, imitating a stiff crick in his neck, “My neck for like a week, I was like, ‘Hey guys,’ — ‘Well what happened to you?’”

Fallon also had a memorable interaction with Kelce, who fully picked him up out of enthusiasm.

“Travis lifted me up in the air, because even the other team was rooting for me,” he added. “That’s how bad I am. The other team was going, ‘Yes, Jimmy! You did something.’”

The pair then discussed how Kelce is “the nicest guy,” and Fallon joked that when asked who the most famous person in his phone was, Kelce responded with “the obvious” — Justin Timberlake, when the real answer is his girlfriend, songstress Taylor Swift.

Watch the full clip above.