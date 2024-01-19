Dakota Johnson is set to host the second “SNL” show of 2024 alongside musical guest Justin Timberlake.

Johnson, who will host the NBC late night show for the second time, takes the stage on Jan. 27, before her new movie “Madame Web” comes out in theaters on Feb. 14.

Timberlake’s performance marks his fifth solo musical guest appearance on “SNL” after most recently taking the stage a decade ago on Dec. 21, 2013.

“Saturday Night Live” is also slated to air an original episode the following weekend on Feb. 3, with guests announcements forthcoming.

Johnson and Timberlake’s episode follows this year’s first new episode of “SNL” on Jan. 20, which is hosted by “Saltburn” and “Priscilla” star Jacob Elordi, who makes his hosting debut. “Mean Girls” star and pop star Reneé Rapp will also perform as a musical guest for the first time.

Following a strike-filled summer, “SNL” returned from its hiatus for its Season 49 premiere on Oct. 14, which was hosted by “SNL” alum Pete Davidson and scored 4.8 million viewers, up 19% from last season’s 2022 premiere.

Former cast member Kate McKinnon similarly made her hosting debut on Dec. 16, where she reunited with fellow “SNL” alums Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig for the holiday episode.

Additional hosts during the fall included five-time host Emma Stone, Bad Bunny, Nate Bargatze, Jason Momoa and Timothée Chalamet. Bad Bunny doubled as a musical guest for his episode, while other musical guests included the likes of Ice Spice, the Foo Fighters, Tate McRae and Boygenius.

“SNL” broadcasts on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET, and also streams live on Peacock at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT. Every previous season of “SNL” is available to stream on Peacock.

Created and executive produced by Lorne Michaels, “Saturday Night Live” is produced in association with Broadway Video.