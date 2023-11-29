Former “Saturday Night Live” cast member Kate McKinnon will host the show for the first time ever on Dec. 16.

The actress and comedian will be joined by musical guest Billie Eilish, who returns for a third time.

McKinnon, who won two Emmys for her work on “Saturday Night Live,” recently starred as Weird Barbie in “Barbie.” Meanwhile, Eilish’s single for the film, “What Was I Made For?” has earned her five of her six Grammy nominations this year.

In addition to McKinnon, Emma Stone is set to make her fifth appearance as host on Dec. 2, with Noah Kahan making his musical guest debut.

Stone stars in the upcoming film “Poor Things,” in theaters Dec. 8, and new series “The Curse,” now airing on Showtime. Meanwhile, Kahan is currently nominated for Best New Artist at the 2024 Grammy Awards and his “We’ll All Be Here Forever” world tour kicks off next year.

Meanwhile, Adam Driver will return to the show for his fourth hosting gig on Dec. 9, with Olivia Rodrigo set to perform as musical guest for the second time.

Driver stars in the highly anticipated new film “Ferrari,” which premieres in theaters on Dec. 25. Rodrigo received six Grammy nominations for her second album, “GUTS,” for which she will embark on a 2024 world tour.

In addition to the broadcast on NBC, “SNL” streams live on Peacock (11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT). “Saturday Night Live” is created and executive produced by Lorne Michaels and produced in association with Broadway Video.