Kate McKinnon to Make ‘SNL’ Hosting Debut on Pre-Christmas Show

Adam Driver will return to host for a fourth time on Dec. 9

Kate McKinnon and Adam Driver
Getty Images

Former “Saturday Night Live” cast member Kate McKinnon will host the show for the first time ever on Dec. 16.

The actress and comedian will be joined by musical guest Billie Eilish, who returns for a third time.

McKinnon, who won two Emmys for her work on “Saturday Night Live,” recently starred as Weird Barbie in “Barbie.” Meanwhile, Eilish’s single for the film, “What Was I Made For?” has earned her five of her six Grammy nominations this year. 

Bowen Yang Seth Meyers Matt Rogers
Read Next
Seth Meyers Reveals the One Time 'SNL' Got a Standing Ovation: 'It Was Just Banger After Banger'

In addition to McKinnon, Emma Stone is set to make her fifth appearance as host on Dec. 2, with Noah Kahan making his musical guest debut.

Stone stars in the upcoming film “Poor Things,” in theaters Dec. 8, and new series “The Curse,” now airing on Showtime. Meanwhile, Kahan is currently nominated for Best New Artist at the 2024 Grammy Awards and his “We’ll All Be Here Forever” world tour kicks off next year. 

Meanwhile, Adam Driver will return to the show for his fourth hosting gig on Dec. 9, with Olivia Rodrigo set to perform as musical guest for the second time.

Driver stars in the highly anticipated new film “Ferrari,” which premieres in theaters on Dec. 25. Rodrigo received six Grammy nominations for her second album, “GUTS,” for which she will embark on a 2024 world tour.  

In addition to the broadcast on NBC, “SNL” streams live on Peacock (11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT).  “Saturday Night Live” is created and executive produced by Lorne Michaels and produced in association with Broadway Video.

Emma Stone
Read Next
Emma Stone to Join 'SNL' 5-Timers Club on Dec. 2

Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi joined TheWrap in November 2022 after four years at Fox Business. He can be reached at lucas.manfredi@thewrap.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.