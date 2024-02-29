Justina Machado to Lead Netflix’s First Medical Procedural ‘Pulse’

Justina Machado has been tapped to lead Netflix’s first-ever medical procedural series.

The new medical drama, titled “Pulse,” will center on the staff of Miami’s busiest Level 1 Trauma Center as they navigate medical emergencies as “young ER doc Dani Simms is unexpectedly promoted to Chief Resident amidst the fallout of her own provocative romantic relationship,” according to the official logline.

Machado will star as Natalie Cruz, “a brilliant and politically-savvy doctor, who oversees both administration and medicine in her role as the chair of surgery and emergency medicine.”

Zoe Robyn (“The Equalizer”) created “Pulse,” and will serve as co-showrunner alongside Carlton Cuse (“Lost,” “Locke and Key”). Robyn and Cuse will also executive produce the Netflix series alongside Bradley Gardner, Emma Forman and Michael Klick. Kate Dennis is also set to serve as an EP and director for the first two episodes.

Machado will return to Netflix after starring in its “One Day at a Time” reboot for its four-season run. She recently starred in Prime Video’s “The Horror of Dolores Roach.”

Best known for co-creating “Lost” and “Bates Motel,” Cuse recently created and served as showrunner for Netflix’s “Locke and Key,” created and executive produced Prime Video’s “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” and created and served as showrunner for Apple TV+’s “Five Days at Memorial.”

Robyn has writing credits for “The Equalizer,” “Hawaii Five-0” and short films “Gator Farm” and “Bolt Cutters in Paris.”

Netflix’s first-ever medical procedural follows the unprecedented streaming success of USA legal drama “Suits,” which broke Nielsen streaming viewership records for most streamed acquired title for a number of weeks during the summer of 2023. Streaming viewership for “Suits” across Netflix and Peacock peaked during the week of July 17-23, setting a new record for acquired series with 3.9 billion minutes viewed — marking its most-watched week to date.