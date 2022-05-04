Kailia Posey’s Cause of Death Confirmed by Family as Suicide

The family of “Toddlers and Tiaras” star Kailia Posey died of suicide, her family revealed on Wednesday, a day after announcing her death at age 16.

“Although she was an accomplished teenager with a bright future ahead of her, unfortunately in one impetuous moment, she made the rash decision to end her earthly life,” her family said in a statement shared with TMZ.

“She won countless crowns & trophies after competing on the pageant circuit her entire life … Her highly acclaimed talent as a contortionist had already led to professional touring job offers, and she had recently been selected to be a cheerleader at her high school next fall,” the statement continued.

Posey appeared on the TLC series on the 2011 – 2012 season and a clip from the show of her grinning became a popular gif. Posey continued to participate in beauty pageants and recently won Miss Lynden in Washington state.

Her mother, Marcy Posey Gatterman, announced her death on her Facebook page, writing, “I don’t have words or any thoughts. A beautiful baby girl is gone. Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever”.

Her family has set up a fund at the Whatcom Community Foundation in her name. “Your gift to the Kailia Posey Teen Crisis Intervention Fund will help get much needed resources to students in crisis. Thank you for honoring Kailia’s short, beautiful life by helping other young people,” the message on the foundation’s site reads.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-TALK (8255) is a free, 24/7 confidential service that can provide people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress, or those around them, with support, information and local resources.