Suicide Prevention

Rash of Suicides in Hollywood Shines Spotlight on Depression and Social Media Pressure

by | May 5, 2022 @ 6:40 AM

“With that pressure to be perfect, there’s no room for vulnerability, no room for errors,” mental health therapist Anim Aweh says

A recent string of suicides of prominent people in the entertainment industry – and their children – has brought the tragic issue to the forefront once more.

“Extra” television correspondent and former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst; award-winning actress and director Regina King’s son, Ian Alexander, Jr.; Hollywood manager Chris Huvane; Irish singer Sinead O’Connor’s teenage son Shane; former “Bachelorette” contestant Clint Arliss; and 16-year-old “Toddlers and Tiaras” star Kailia Posey are among those who have taken their lives in recent months. (In addition, country legend Naomi Judd died this week after a long battle with mental illness, her family said — though her reps have not confirmed the exact cause of death.)

Brenda Gazzar

