CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Fires Back at Trump’s ‘Faker’ Taunt: ‘Nearly 90,000 Americans Have Been Killed’

The president called her a “CNN faker” for taking her face mask off on camera

| May 18, 2020 @ 6:55 AM
Kaitlan Collins

CNN

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins redirected attention to the coronavirus crisis and its casualties Sunday night after President Donald Trump insulted her over a video that showed her removing her protective face mask.

“Nearly 90,000 Americans have been killed by coronavirus, and the president is tweeting about me pulling my mask down for six seconds on Friday,” the reporter tweeted Sunday night.

Her tweet was in response to one from Trump declaring her a “CNN faker.” The president took aim at Collins after his son, Eric Trump, posted a video of her removing the mask at the conclusion of a press briefing.

Also Read: The Lancet Medical Journal Faults Trump's Coronavirus Response, Politicizing of Public Health

Just a reminder that @CNN is a total joke: ‘Mask-police CNN reporter @kaitlancollins caught removing hers at presser, as soon as she thought cameras were off,'” wrote the younger Trump.

Trump spent Sunday attacking numerous news media figures by name. He attacked Collins’ CNN colleague Jake Tapper in a tweet that called CNN the “lamestream media” and suggested the network “illegally” smeared him and “got caught.”

He also went after CBS News anchor Norah O’Donnell, saying she and “60 Minutes” have been “doing everything in their power to demean our Country, much to the benefit of the Radical Left Democrats.”

“I also hope that Shari Redstone will take a look at her poorly performing gang,” he wrote, referencing the ViacomCBS chairwoman. ViacomCBS is the parent company of CBS. “She knows how to make things right!”

19 Movie and TV Casts That Reunited Remotely During Coronavirus, From 'The Goonies' to 'Full House' (Photos)

  • The Goonies Reunion Josh Gad/YouTube
  • Warner Bros.
  • hamilton musical Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage
  • NBC
  • Daphne Zuniga Melrose Place Fox
  • Contagion Laurence Fishburne Kate Winslet Warner Bros.
  • The Wonders That Thing You Do Twentieth Century Fox
  • High School Musical Disney Channel
  • Parks and Recreation NBC
  • Photo by ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images
  • My So-Called Life ABC
  • Nickelodeon
  • maze runner death cure ya films 20th Century Studios
  • Disney Channel
  • Danny DeVito Taxi NBC
  • chuck NBC
  • The Nanny fran Drescher CBS
  • Chris Cuffaio/NBCU Photo Bank
  • back to the future movies sequels games universal marty mcfly michael j fox doc brown christopher lloyd Universal
  • Community NBC
1 of 20

Stars from “Chuck,” “The Nanny,” “Frasier,” “Taxi” and more have taken part in table reads and Q&A specials

It's not just your old high school and college buddies that are using stay-at-home quarantines during the coronavirus pandemic as an excuse to reconnect with you over Zoom. The casts and teams behind over a dozen beloved shows or films have reunited remotely in recent weeks just to pass the time. Many of the stars are doing conversations for charity, while others are staging full remote episodes or special performances just to perk up a fan's day. In case you missed them earlier, here are all the reunions that took place since the shutdowns began, and we'll add more as they inevitably take place.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE