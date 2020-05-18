CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Fires Back at Trump’s ‘Faker’ Taunt: ‘Nearly 90,000 Americans Have Been Killed’

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins redirected attention to the coronavirus crisis and its casualties Sunday night after President Donald Trump insulted her over a video that showed her removing her protective face mask.

“Nearly 90,000 Americans have been killed by coronavirus, and the president is tweeting about me pulling my mask down for six seconds on Friday,” the reporter tweeted Sunday night.

Her tweet was in response to one from Trump declaring her a “CNN faker.” The president took aim at Collins after his son, Eric Trump, posted a video of her removing the mask at the conclusion of a press briefing.

“Just a reminder that @CNN is a total joke: ‘Mask-police CNN reporter @kaitlancollins caught removing hers at presser, as soon as she thought cameras were off,'” wrote the younger Trump.

Trump spent Sunday attacking numerous news media figures by name. He attacked Collins’ CNN colleague Jake Tapper in a tweet that called CNN the “lamestream media” and suggested the network “illegally” smeared him and “got caught.”

He also went after CBS News anchor Norah O’Donnell, saying she and “60 Minutes” have been “doing everything in their power to demean our Country, much to the benefit of the Radical Left Democrats.”

“I also hope that Shari Redstone will take a look at her poorly performing gang,” he wrote, referencing the ViacomCBS chairwoman. ViacomCBS is the parent company of CBS. “She knows how to make things right!”