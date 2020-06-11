Kaitlyn Dever In Talks to Join Movie Adaptation of ‘Dear Evan Hansen’

Kaitlyn Dever is in talks to join the movie adaptation of the popular musical “Dear Evan Hansen,” an individual with knowledge of the deal told TheWrap.

Ben Platt is expected to reprise his role from the stage play. Steve Levenson, who wrote the book for the stage musical, is writing the script. Stephen Chbosky (“Wonder”) will direct.

Marc Platt (“La La Land”) and Adam Siegel will produce for their Universal-based Marc Platt Productions. Pasek, Paul (who wrote the music and lyrics for the stage musical) and Levenson will executive produce.

Also Read: How 'Booksmart' Stars Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever Spent 10 Months to Get Into Character | Video

Universal’s senior vice president of production Sara Scott and director of development Lexi Barta will oversee production on behalf of the studio.

Dever most recently starred in “Booksmart” and “Them That Follow,” as well as “Beautiful Boy” and “Tully.” On the TV side, she starred in “Unbelievable” and “Last Man Standing.”

Also Read: Beanie Feldstein, Kaitlyn Dever Knew 'Booksmart' Was Special From the Start

She is represented by UTA and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson LLP.

“Dear Evan Hansen” premiered in 2015 and has won multiple Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Original Score, Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical, and Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role.