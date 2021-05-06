Kaitlyn Dever to Star in 20th Century’s ‘Rosaline’ About Romeo’s Pre-Juliet Love

Kaitlyn Dever, the star of “Booksmart” and “Unbelievable,” is attached to star in “Rosaline,” a comedic and revisionist take on Romeo and Juliet, for 20th Century Studios, according to an individual with knowledge of the project

Shawn Levy & Dan Cohen are producing via their 21 Laps banner. Emily Morris and Becca Edelman overseeing the project for 21 Laps. Sarah Shepard is overseeing for 20th Century Studios.

Karen Maine is attached to direct the project. Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber (“The Fault in Our Stars,” “500 Days of Summer”).

“Rosaline” is described as follows, In this modern twist on the classic tale of Romeo and Juliet, we see “the most famous love story ever told” through the eyes of Juliet’s cousin Rosaline, a sharp but idealistic young woman–who happens to be Romeo’s recent ex. What begins as an attempt to foil the famous romance and win back her guy, becomes a journey of self-discovery as she ultimately works to help get the star-crossed lovers back together.

Kaitlyn Dever is the star of the comedy “Booksmart” and the crime miniseries for Netflix “Unbelievable,” which scored her a Golden Globe nomination. Last week, Dever joined the cast of “Ticket to Paradise,” a romantic comedy set at Universal and starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts. She’ll also be seen in another Universal film in the upcoming adaptation of the musical “Dear Evan Hansen.” She’s currently filming the Hulu series “Dopesick” alongside Rosario Dawson and will star in the feature “No One Will Save You” from writer and director Brian Duffield.

Deadline first reported the news.