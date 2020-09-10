Kaitlyn Dever to Star in Hulu’s ‘Dopesick’ Limited Series
“Unbelievable” star joins Michael Keaton and Peter Sarsgaard in the opioid-crisis drama
Reid Nakamura | September 10, 2020 @ 12:15 PM
Last Updated: September 10, 2020 @ 12:17 PM
Getty Images
“Unbelievable” star Kaitlyn Dever has been tapped to star opposite Michael Keaton in Hulu’s opioid-crisis drama “Dopesick,” TheWrap has confirmed.
She will star in the limited series as Betsy, a proud female coal miner and patient of Keaton’s Dr. Finnix. Per Hulu’s description of the series, the pair “have a close relationship that gets tested with the release of the new painkiller, OxyContin.”
The drama is described “an ambitious, harrowing, and compelling look into the epicenter of America’s struggle with Opioid addiction.” The series will take viewers from a distressed Virginia mining community, to the hallways of the DEA, and to the opulence of “one percenter” Big Pharma Manhattan.
Dever joins Keaton and Peter Sarsgaard, who will also star in the series as Rick Mountcastle, an assistant U.S. attorney prosecuting the Purdue Pharma case.
Touchstone Television’s “Dopesick” is written by “Empire” co-creator Danny Strong and will be directed by Barry Levinson. In addition to those two, executive producers include John Goldwyn, Warren Littlefield, Beth Macy and Karen Rosenfelt.
The eight-episode limited series, set to premiere in 2021, is based on the New York Times bestselling book of the same name by Beth Macy.
Deadline first reported the news of Dever’s casting.
Fall TV 2020: All the Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows - So Far (Photos)
Fall will be here before we know it and it's safe to say that when it arrives, everyone will still be staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this autumn to keep you company. TheWrap has rounded up all the dates we know -- so far -- for Fall TV shows' debuts. We will continue to update the list as more become available.
For the purposes of this gallery, we've designated Sept. 1 as the beginning of fall rather than the official Sept. 22 start, since "Fall TV" is sure to be more loosely defined this year.
Series: "The Stand" Net: CBS All Access Premiere Date: Thursday, Dec. 17 Time: N/A
CBS All Access
1 of 94
Here’s when 93 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back
Fall will be here before we know it and it's safe to say that when it arrives, everyone will still be staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this autumn to keep you company. TheWrap has rounded up all the dates we know -- so far -- for Fall TV shows' debuts. We will continue to update the list as more become available.
For the purposes of this gallery, we've designated Sept. 1 as the beginning of fall rather than the official Sept. 22 start, since "Fall TV" is sure to be more loosely defined this year.