Actor and former Obama administration aide Kal Penn defended Joe Biden during a segment on “CNN This Morning,” arguing that he’s “the most progressive president we’ve had.”

The defense came as a Washington Post/ABC News poll found that 36% of voters surveyed believe Biden has accomplished a “great or good deal,” compared to 62% who believe he accomplished

“not much or little.”

The “Getting Warmer” host pointed to the administration’s recent climate bill, which took “decades for advocacy from a lot of people, especially a lot of young people who aren’t necessarily young anymore.”

“One of the great challenges is young people are the only demographic that don’t stay with their demographic over a lifetime, obviously you age out, so any of the advocacy you do when you’re 18 or 22 that comes to fruition when you’re in your 30s, you don’t necessarily feel that joy and that ownership,” he said. “But that’s exactly what’s happening and so I think telling that story and letting folks know look things are not a light switch, change doesn’t happen overnight, it’s a really slow build, I think that’s a really positive thing for the Biden administration.”

When asked to comment directly on the poll’s figures, Penn noted that polls “will always fluctuate,” usually target a “very specific type of group” and “don’t mean anything.”

Additionally, he pointed out that both Obama and Trump were successful in their elections because they were able to expand the electorate, which wouldn’t show up in polling.

“Between now and when the 2024 election is is an eternity and I think the president and administration are doing a great job,” he added.

Penn’s comments and the poll come as President Biden is set to address the nation in his State of The Union address on Tuesday at 8 p.m.

