Kal Penn to Host Unscripted Comedy Series Aimed at Young Voters

Kal Penn is set to a host an informative comedy series at Freeform exploring issues relevant to young voters, the network said Tuesday.

The untitled project is described as “a smart, irreverent unscripted comedy series that explores issues and topics relevant to Millennial and Gen Z voters.” It was created by Penn and Romen Borsellino, who will also executive produce alongside Dan Spilo and Embassy Row’s Michael Davies and Julia Cassidy.

A veteran of “House” and the “Harold and Kumar” film series, Penn also served as an associate director in the White House Office of Public Engagement under the Obama administration from 2009 to 2011, in addition to working on both of Barack Obamas presidential campaigns.

According to Deadline, with first reported news of the series, Penn and Borsellino met during a campaign event in 2007, which Penn appeared at on behalf of Young Americans for Obama.

The new series marks the first foray into unscripted television for Penn, who most recently starred in and executive produced NBC’s short-lived comedy “Sunnyside.” He is next set to star in CBS’s “Silence of the Lambs” sequel series “Clarice” starring Rebecca Breeds, which was picked up straight-to-series back in May.