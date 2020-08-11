Kal Penn to Host Unscripted Comedy Series Aimed at Young Voters

Kal Penn is set to a host an informative comedy series at Freeform exploring issues relevant to young voters, the network said Tuesday.
The untitled project is described as “a smart, irreverent unscripted comedy series that explores issues and topics relevant to Millennial and Gen Z voters.” It was created by Penn and Romen Borsellino, who will also executive produce alongside Dan Spilo and Embassy Row’s Michael Davies and Julia Cassidy.
A veteran of “House” and the “Harold and Kumar” film series, Penn also served as an associate director in the White House Office of Public Engagement under the Obama administration from 2009 to 2011, in addition to working on both of Barack Obamas presidential campaigns.
According to Deadline, with first reported news of the series, Penn and Borsellino met during a campaign event in 2007, which Penn appeared at on behalf of Young Americans for Obama.
The new series marks the first foray into unscripted television for Penn, who most recently starred in and executive produced NBC’s short-lived comedy “Sunnyside.” He is next set to star in CBS’s “Silence of the Lambs” sequel series “Clarice” starring Rebecca Breeds, which was picked up straight-to-series back in May.
Barack Obama's Most Memorable TV Moments, From 'Mean Tweets' to Farewell Speech (Videos)
Obama Slow Jams the News With Jimmy Fallon
The soon-to-be former president took the mic with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” in June, where he mocked Donald Trump’s infamous orange tan, Beyonce’s “Lemonade,” and even the late-night host himself.
Mean Tweets
Obama read mean tweets about himself on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" in 2015.
"Running Wild With Bear Grylls
Obama went on an adventure with Bear Grylls in December 2015, where he discussed everything from his family to climate change while devouring a dead fish.
Michelle and Barack Dance to "Thriller"
For Halloween at the White House, the couple channeled their inner Michael Jackson to dance to "Thriller."
Obama's Anger Translator
Obama enlisted Keegan-Michael Key to be his anger translator "Luther" at the 2015 White House Correspondents' Dinner, which allowed the audience to hear what Obama wished he could say.
Obama Impersonates Frank Underwood
On April Fools' Day 2015, the soon-to-be former president showed the world he watches "House of Cards."
Obama Raps with Lin-Manuel Miranda
"Hamilton" star Lin-Manuel Miranda freestyle rapped to words that Obama held up in the Rose Garden of the White House in March 2016.
"Between Two Ferns With Zach Galifianakis"
Obama took part in an episode of "Between Two Ferns," regarded as one of the best installment of the Zach Galifianakis show so far. At the White House Correspondents' Dinner in 2014, he brought out two ferns saying "it's worked before!"
Obama on "Ellen"
Obama appeared on “Ellen,” where she thanked him for everything he’s done for the gay community, but he turned the tables when he caught Ellen off guard by genuinely telling her that no one’s been more influential in making strides for LGBT rights than her.
Obama's Birth Video
Clearly Obama was getting a little tired of everyone’s skepticism about his birthplace so he decided to release his birth video to put the rumors to rest. Except his home video turned out to be a clip from “The Lion King." He also roasted Trump, who was in the audience.
Turkey Pardon
President Barack Obama played the role of everyone’s dad during his annual Thanksgiving turkey pardon in 2015. He served us all with a big helping of adorable dad jokes that even his daughters couldn’t handle.
Beyonce Sings "At Last" for the Obamas
Come on ... cutest moment ever.
Obama on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno"
Obama appeared on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” back in 2012 where he explained the root cause of Donald Trump’s feud with him at the time. Apparently it all started when they “were growing up together in Kenya.”
Obama's Farewell Speech
Obama's entire Farewell Speech in January was amazing, but his words about his wife Michelle had everyone (including himself) in tears.
Obama's Emotional Sandy Hook Address
Hours after the Sandy Hook shooting, Obama addressed the nation and teared up while remembering the lives lost.
Obama's Mic Drop
Obama closed his final White House Correspondents' Dinner with the words, "Obama out" -- and a mic drop.
1 of 16
As the world prepares to say goodbye to President Obama, here are some golden memories from his eight years in office
Obama Slow Jams the News With Jimmy Fallon
The soon-to-be former president took the mic with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” in June, where he mocked Donald Trump’s infamous orange tan, Beyonce’s “Lemonade,” and even the late-night host himself.