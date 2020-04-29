Kaley Cuoco Joins Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson in ‘Man From Toronto’

Sony will release the comedy on Sept. 17, 2021

| April 29, 2020 @ 11:00 AM
kaley cuoco

Getty Images

Kaley Cuoco has booked her first movie role following the conclusion of “The Big Bang Theory” — she is joining Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson in Sony’s comedy “Man From Toronto,” an individual with knowledge of the deal told TheWrap.

Patrick Hughes is directing the film, which was written by Robbie Fox and Chris Bremner, from a story by Fox and Jason Blumenthal. Sony is planning to release the comedy on Sept. 17, 2021.

Todd Black, Blumenthal and Steve Tisch are producing, while Bill Bannerman is executive producing. Harrelson replaced Jason Statham in March, after Statham left the film over creative differences just weeks before production was expected to begin.

Also Read: Woody Harrelson to Replace Jason Statham in Action Comedy 'The Man From Toronto'

“Man From Toronto” is about a world class assassin who accidentally bumps into a bumbling screw-up from New York City at a Toronto Airbnb, leading to a series of mistaken identities, clashing personalities and deadly stakes.

Cuoco will next be seen in the upcoming limited series “The Flight Attendant” for HBO Max, which she is also executive producing. She currently voices the title character of “Harley Quinn” for DC Universe. She is best known for her role as Penny on “The Big Bang Theory,” but her other credits include “Why Him?,” “Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip,” “Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie,” “The Last Ride,” as well as the TV series “Young Sheldon,” “Charmed” and “8 Simple Rules… for Daring My Teenage Daughter.”

Also Read: 'Harley Quinn': Watch the Trailer for New DC Universe Animated Series (Video)

Cuoco is represented by SDB Partners, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Hansen Jacobson Teller Hoberman Newman Warren Richman Rush Kaller & Gellman.

From Kevin Hart to Aziz Ansari: Forbes' List of Highest-Earning Standup Comedians of 2019 (Photos)

  • Aziz Ansari Right Now Netflix
  • Jeff Dunham Getty
  • Darci Lynne and Terry Fator on 'AGT' NBC
  • Amy Schumer Getty
  • Gabriel Iglesias Performs At The Mirage In Las Vegas Getty
  • Sebastian Maniscalco Getty
  • Trevor Noah Comedy Central
  • Jim Gaffigan Noble Ape Comedy Dynamics Network
  • Jerry Seinfeld Netflix
  • kevin hart Getty
1 of 11

Six of the Top 10 can thank Netflix for those nice paychecks they received for their comedy specials

It was a light year for the likes of Chris Rock and Dave Cheppelle, neither of which earned a spot on Forbes' annual list of the highest-earning stand-up comedians. But it's a different story all together for Kevin Hart.

 

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE