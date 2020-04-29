Kaley Cuoco Joins Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson in ‘Man From Toronto’

Kaley Cuoco has booked her first movie role following the conclusion of “The Big Bang Theory” — she is joining Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson in Sony’s comedy “Man From Toronto,” an individual with knowledge of the deal told TheWrap.

Patrick Hughes is directing the film, which was written by Robbie Fox and Chris Bremner, from a story by Fox and Jason Blumenthal. Sony is planning to release the comedy on Sept. 17, 2021.

Todd Black, Blumenthal and Steve Tisch are producing, while Bill Bannerman is executive producing. Harrelson replaced Jason Statham in March, after Statham left the film over creative differences just weeks before production was expected to begin.

“Man From Toronto” is about a world class assassin who accidentally bumps into a bumbling screw-up from New York City at a Toronto Airbnb, leading to a series of mistaken identities, clashing personalities and deadly stakes.

Cuoco will next be seen in the upcoming limited series “The Flight Attendant” for HBO Max, which she is also executive producing. She currently voices the title character of “Harley Quinn” for DC Universe. She is best known for her role as Penny on “The Big Bang Theory,” but her other credits include “Why Him?,” “Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip,” “Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie,” “The Last Ride,” as well as the TV series “Young Sheldon,” “Charmed” and “8 Simple Rules… for Daring My Teenage Daughter.”

Cuoco is represented by SDB Partners, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Hansen Jacobson Teller Hoberman Newman Warren Richman Rush Kaller & Gellman.