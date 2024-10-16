Kamala Harris Slams Trump as ‘Weak and Unfit’ for Seeking ‘Flattery and Favor’ From Dictators | Video

Donald Trump is “really quite weak,” Kamala Harris told Charlamagne tha God in a town hall on Tuesday. “He’s weak. It’s a sign of weakness that you want to please dictators and seek their flattery and favor,” she explained. “This man is weak and he is unfit.”

“It’s a sign of weakness that you would demean America’s military and America’s service members,” Harris continued. “It’s a sign of weakness that you don’t have the courage to stand up for the Constitution the United States and the principles upon which it stands.”

The audio town hall was hosted by iHeartMedia on iHeartRadio stations nationwide. The pair covered several hot button topics related to next month’s presidential election, including Trump’s treatment of Haitian immigrants in Ohio and his suggestion that Harris was designated the “border czar” for the Biden administration.

Charlamagne asked Harris why she didn’t “push back” against the label at the time, or in the months that followed Trump’s initial use of it. “Look, if I responded to every name he called me, I wouldn’t be focused on the things that actually helped the American people, and that’s my focus,” she said.

Charlamagne: Why do you allow him to call you the border czar when that wasn’t your role?



The vice president also responded to a Georgian named Bobby who expressed his fear that Trump would use the Alien Enemies Act to “put anyone that doesn’t look white in camps.” The act, which was established in 1798, authorizes the president to relocate, arrest or deport anyone in the United States from a foreign country who is over 14 years old. The act was last used during World War II to imprison Japanese Americans.

Trump has vowed to use the act “to target and dismantle every migrant criminal network operating on American soil.”

“Yeah, so you’ve hit on a really important point and expressed it, I think so well, which is he is achieving his intended effect to make you scared,” Harris answered. “He is running full-time on a campaign that is about instilling fear, not about hope, not about optimism, not about the future, but about fear. And so this is yet another example.”

Trump “would prefer to run on a problem instead of fixing a problem,” she added. “And he’s running his campaign in a way that he does these rallies — where people, by the way, walk out — to try and instill fear around an issue, where he actually could be part of a solution but he chose not to, because he prefers to run on a problem instead of fix a problem, and we’ve got to call it out and see it for what it is.”

You can listen to the town hall clips in the videos, above.