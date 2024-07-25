Fox News Warns It’s Time to Brace for Kamala Harris’ ‘Kamalot’: ‘Everyone Needs to Be Prepared’ | Video

A so-called “Kamala Camelot” is coming for the United States, Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany warned Wednesday night.

“Prepare for Kamala Camelot,” she told Jesse Watters on “Jesse Waters Primetime.” “Prepare for the mythologized age of the Kennedys, the shining administration on a hill — prepare for Kamalot.”

“Kamalot is coming your way,” McEnany continued. “Beyoncé already greenlighted her using the ‘Freedom’ song. Kamalot is here, and everyone needs to be prepared.”

McEnany’s words might have been meant as a warning, but the phrase “Kamalot” hit a little differently on social media. Writer Armand Hamouth replied, “Camelot was the perfect dream realized. If the Republicans are praising VP Harris to this degree, look for a landslide win for Kamala and a blue tsunami for the Democrats.”

Kayleigh: Prepare for Kamala Camelot. It is coming your way. Prepare for Kamalot. Kamalot is coming your way. Beyoncé already greenlighted her using the freedom song. Kamalot is here. Everyone needs to be prepared. pic.twitter.com/1jyeSnhPjX — Acyn (@Acyn) July 25, 2024

X account @prolib was also enthused, tweeting, “Kamalot is like the coolest moniker ever. Is Kayleigh a Kamstan too?” Meanwhile, author and professor Tonya M. Evans let a GIF communicate her support for the potential nickname.

Music and video editor Carlos A.R. de L. expressed skepticism that the moniker was seriously meant in a negative way. He tweeted, “Does she think that [calling] her Kamalot is bad? Really??”

Camelot — the court and castle featured in the legend of King Arthur — has often been referenced by politicians, monarchs and world leaders who have hoped to communicate wisdom and bravery to their constituencies and the public at large.

Though King Henry VIII famously had a Tudor rose painted on a round table, no one so effectively linked their family and/or reign to the idea of Camelot as Jackie Kennedy Onassis following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in 1963.

The president’s widow first used the term in an interview with Life Magazine that December. Kennedy Onassis closed the interview with a quote from the musical “Camelot” — “Don’t let it be forgot, that once there was a spot, for one brief, shining moment that was known as Camelot. There’ll be great presidents again … but there will never be another Camelot.”