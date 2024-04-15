Kamala Harris Postpones ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Appearance

Vice President Kamala Harris’ appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” has been postponed.

The VP will no longer appear on the late night show on Tuesday, April 16, and the appearance is set to be rescheduled to a later date, according to an individual with knowledge of the decision.

No reason was given for the postponement, and ABC did not provide a comment. According to a report from Deadline, who first reported the news, Harris’ appearance was postponed after her trip to Los Angeles was cut short ahead of her travels back to Washington, D.C.

The news comes just days after Harris was announced to join Kimmel from his Los Angeles stage. The last time the VP appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” was in March 2019, when Harris was campaigning for president.

In 2022, Harris made her first late night appearance as VP on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” and appeared on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” in March 2023. Harris’ impending appearance comes as campaigning for the 2024 election ramps up, with the VP set to run alongside president Joe Biden.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” is currently in its 22nd season on ABC and has featured recent guests including Tom Hiddleston, Joey King, Jon Bon Jovi, James Corden, Henry Cavill and Henry Hall, among others. The late night show broadcasts from Hollywood Boulevard’s El Capitan Entertainment Centre and airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. ET.

During Harris’ last appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” the former presidential hopeful pushed back against conceptions of Biden or Senator Bernie Sanders being too old to run for office.