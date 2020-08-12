Fox News’ Chris Wallace slowed the roll of the oppositional narrative around Sen. Kamala Harris as Joe Biden’s vice presidential pick, arguing that she isn’t actually as far left as people say.

On “America’s Newsroom” Wednesday, Wallace said of Harris, who ran against Biden for the Democratic nomination, “She didn’t run a great campaign but she is not far to the left, despite what Republicans are going to try to say.”

The longtime newsman was right about Republican reaction to Harris’ renewed presence in the 2020 election: President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign released an ad after Biden’s Tuesday selection of Harris that accused her of embracing “the radical left” during her presidential run and being a “phony.”

Wallace wasn’t the only television host to counter the argument Wednesday, either. “Morning Joe” Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough laughed at Trump’s ad and asked, “That’s all they’ve got?”

Wallace took his assessment further on Fox News, telling Sandra Smith, “I think she is a reasonably safe choice. She was the obvious front-runner. She was the obvious choice. She adds some excitement to the ticket. She’s a statement to African-Americans and especially to African-American women — who are the real, solid core of the Democratic party — that the party does not take them for granted and so I think she is a pretty safe choice.”