Kamala Harris Confirms She’s ‘Not Done’ With Politics and Teases Another Presidential Run: ‘It’s In My Bones’ | Video

Kamala Harris made it clear she hasn’t ruled out another run for the presidency, telling the BBC she’s “not done” with politics.

The former vice president sat down with “Sunday” host Laura Kuenssberg as part of her London book tour, where she promoted her political memoir, “107 Days.”

Kuenssberg broached the topic of a possible 2028 run by asking Harris when she thought her nieces would “see a woman in charge in the White House.” After Harris assured the newswoman that she was confident a female president would happen in their lifetime, Kuenssberg asked point-blank if Harris thought it would be her.

“Possibly,” Harris replied. However, she made it clear she had not made a decision on running — but hinted she was still considering the idea.

“That is correct: I am not done,” she went on. “I have lived my entire career as a life of service, and it’s in my bones. And there are many ways to serve; I have not decided yet what I will do in the future beyond what I am doing right now.”

Harris was then confronted by the current polling for 2028, some of which — per Kuenssberg — put her behind Hollywood actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

“I think there are all kinds of polls that will tell you a variety of things,” Harris responded. “I’ve never listened to polls. If I listened to polls, I would have not run for my first office or my second office — and I certainly wouldn’t be sitting here in this interview.”

https://t.co/avEHZHBiGi@KamalaHarris confident there'll be a woman in the White House, and tells us it might be her

A flavour of our interview here, much more tomorrow.. pic.twitter.com/MHoHMj2fGV — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) October 25, 2025

Harris’ comments come nearly three months after she shut down speculation that she would run for governor in her home state of California. During a July appearance on “The Late Show,” she told host Stephen Colbert she did not intend to run because America’s political system is “broken.”

Harris, who lost the presidency to Donald Trump in 2024, added at the time: “I want to travel the country. I want to listen to people. I want to talk with people, and I don’t want it to be transactional.”

Watch the highlight from Harris’ interview above.