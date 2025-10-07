Kamala Harris Slams Trump Administration on Book Tour: ‘These Mothaf–kas Are Crazy!’

Kamala Harris didn’t mince her words while offering up her latest criticism of Donald Trump and his administration.

The newest barb directed at the president came during Harris’ stop at the “Day of Unreasonable Conversation” summit in Los Angeles, Calif. on Monday. The former vice president and 2024 Democratic Party nominee said people right now are feeling like “they’ve lost their minds” living under this administration.

“We are living history right now, and you all storytellers are living this,” Harris said. “You’re not passive observers, you know that. You’re living it, and I would ask you that all the emotions that we are feeling — give those emotions, give that experience to those people that you are writing about and writing for. It gets back to my point about helping people just put a label on it, even if it doesn’t change the circumstance. Because there is so much about this moment that is trying to make people feel like they’ve lost their minds, when in fact, these mothaf–kas are crazy!”

She added: “I don’t envy some of the folks who are here, who are in a situation where you are being subtly — or maybe not even so subtly — sent signals that now is not the time to speak a certain level of truth with a certain level of candor. There will always be risk associated with speaking truth. It’s just a fact. And because truth often when spoken with the intent of bringing daylight, sunshine, to an issue – not for the sake of being provocative, but because it just must be told – truth can often be difficult to speak and even more difficult to hear. And so this moment, where there are so many lies and so much misinformation, the battle to tell truth is more profound than it’s ever been, because the counter forces that are spreading this information are so rampant, and ubiquitous.”

Harris’ recent media tour promoting her book, “107 Days,” has led to a number of soundbites and ratings. When she dropped by “The View” back in late September, she explained that she thought the differences between her and former president Biden were obvious despite constantly being asked.

“I didn’t fully appreciate how much people wanted to know there was a difference between me and President Biden. I thought it was obvious,” Harris said. “And I didn’t want to offer a difference in a way that would be received or suggested to be a criticism and, you know, in the campaign full time, I was pointing out the differences!”

Her appearance on the show also boosted it to the biggest audience “The View” had enjoyed since June.