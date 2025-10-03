Kamala Harris Boosts ‘The View’ to Biggest Audience Since June With 2.6 Million Viewers | Exclusive

Kamala Harris’ appearance on “The View” boosted the show to reach its biggest audience since June with 2.61 million viewers, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

With Harris’ appearance on the ABC News show on Sept. 23, “The View” averaged 2.4 million viewers and scored a 1.57 household rating for the week of Sept. 22, according to Nielsen, becoming the No. 1 daytime network talk shows and news program of the week. Viewership for “The View” outpaced NBC’s “Today Third Hour,” which scored a 1.20 rating and 1.86 million viewers, “Today with Hoda & Jenna,” which brought in a 0.86 rating and 1.37 million viewers, as well as “NBC News Daily,” which averaged a 0.84 rating and 1.276 million viewers.

“The View” reached a new season high in overall viewers, with the weekly total viewership up 4% from the previous week’s viewership of 2.31 million, and also scored viewership gains in key demos among women, with “The View” averaging 141,000 viewers among women 1849, up 3% from the previous week.

Among women 25-54, “The View” averaged 194,000, growing for the third week in a row, bringing the season average to 199,000 viewers, up 3% from comparable weeks last season.

ABC News’ “20/20” also scored similar viewership milestone with its new season, with its season premiere, “20/20: He’s Right Behind You,” drawing its biggest audience both among total viewers as well as among adults 25-54 in over three months.

The special, which aired on Friday, Sept. 26, averaged 2.75 million total viewers, 386,000 viewers among adults 25-54 and 277,000 viewers among adults 18-49, according to live-plus-same-day big data+panel figures from Nielsen.

Viewership for the “20/20” premiere outpaced the season premiere of “Dateline” both by 20% among total viewers and by 7% among adults 18-49.

The next installment of “20/20” will follow one of the most baffling missing person cases in recent memory when a family of four from San Diego County, California, seemingly vanishing into thin air. The new episode debuts Friday, Oct. 3 at 9:01 p.m. ET on ABC, and streams the next day on Hulu.