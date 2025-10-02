‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ Season 6 Ratings Jump 22% With 1.45 Million Viewers in 2nd Week | Exclusive

“The Drew Barrymore Show” kicked off its sixth season to double-digit ratings growth in its second week back on air, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

After scoring its best premiere week ever, “The Drew Barrymore Show” averaged 1.45 million viewers during the week of Sept. 15, marking a 22% uptick in total viewers when compared to last year. The ratings growth, which soared from last week’s viewership by 4%, boosted the daytime talk show to hit a 24-week ratings high.

In addition to growing among total viewers, the daytime talker also saw a 7% uptick in households as it scored a 0.9 household rating for the week, and remained steady from the premiere week rating.

To date, “The Drew Barrymore Show” stands as the No. 2 syndicated talk show, behind only “Live With Kelly and Mark.”

The Week 2 wins follow a success premiere week for “The Drew Barrymore Show’s” sixth installment, which saw the series score its highest-rated season premiere week ever, kicking off the season as the No. 2 syndicated talk show.

The premiere week averaged 1.39 million total viewers, which marked a 8% year-over-year increase, as well as a 0.9 household rating, which marked a 3% increase in households year-over-year.

Premiere week guests included Catherine Zeta-Jones, Halle Berry, Issa Rae, Michael and Cameron Douglas, David Letterman and Jennifer Aniston, while the second week welcomed Josh Gad, Jessica Chastain, Kristin Davis, Rob Reiner, Robin Wright and Misty Copeland to the show.

Guests for the season’s third week include Martha Stewart, Gloria Estefan, Regina Hall, Jesse Williams, Michael Symon, Carla Hall, Sunny Anderson, Matthew McConaughey, Deborah Norville, Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka as well as Grace Van Patten.

“The Drew Barrymore Show” is produced and distributed by CBS Media Ventures and filmed in New York City. Barrymore and Jason Kurtz serve as executive producers.