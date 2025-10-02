‘Survivor’ and ‘The Amazing Race’ Hit Best 3-Day Premiere Streaming Viewership for CBS | Exclusive

“Survivor” and “The Amazing Race” are off to a strong start, with both CBS series hitting their best 3-day premiere streaming viewership to date, TheWrap can exclusively reveal.

The “Survivor” Season 49 premiere, which first aired on Sept. 24, saw a 138% uptick on Paramount+, CBS.com and the CBS app when compared to its fall premiere last year, according to internal viewing data from Paramount, boosting it to its highest streaming audience within three days of premiere. “The Amazing Race” scored the same milestone, with its Season 38 premiere, which first aired on Sept. 25, seeing a 127% uptick from Season 37’s spring premiere.

Both reality competition series also saw significant upticks from their initial viewership with the delayed multiplatform viewing. The “Survivor” Season 49 premiere skyrocketed from its live-plus-same-day viewership of 4.03 million to reach 6.83 million viewers with three days of multiplatform viewership, according to Nielsen panel+big data figures and internal streaming data. With the 3-day viewership, the Season 49 debut was up 2% from last year’s premiere.

Likewise, “The Amazing Race” Season 38 premiere nearly doubled its live-plus-same-day audience of 2.01 million to reach 4.01 million viewers with three days of multiplatform viewership.

The ratings milestones comes as “Big Brother” scored its most-watched episode in over three years with its two-hour finale on Sunday, Sept. 28. The episode brought in 4.25 million viewers, up 33% from its finale a year ago, which scored 3.19 million viewers, as well as up 33% from the season’s average. The episode also became the No. 1 program of the night and scored a 1.3 rating among viewers ages 25-54.

Both “Survivor” and “The Amazing Race” were nominated for Outstanding Reality Competition program at this year’s 77th Emmys alongside MTV’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” Bravo’s “Top Chef” and Peacock’s “The Traitors,” which won the Emmy.