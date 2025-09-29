‘Big Brother’ Season 27 Winner Revealed: Who Won the $750,000 Prize?

“Big Brother” has crowned its Season 27 winner.

After 83 days of competitions and living under 24/7 surveillance streaming live for America to watch, the final three houseguests battled it out for the $750,000 prize, leading to Ashley Hollis walking away with the money.

Hollis was among three finalists who competed in the final round, joined by runner-up Vince Panaro and Morgan Pope. The trio played in three competitions during Sunday’s Season 27 finale to decide the final two, before a jury of their fellow players voted to crown the winner. Hollis won the season with a 6-1 vote, Panaro received $75,000 for landing in second place.

The series also revealed the new titleholder of America’s favorite houseguest, Keanu Soto, which rewarded him $50,000 with 65% of the vote. The finale also revealed the identity of The Mastermind, a masked featured player this season who wreaked havoc on the game. He unmasked himself to be three past players, Jessie Godderz, Frankie Grande and Eric Stein, which no one in the game identified.

Host Julie Chen Moonves moderated over the proceedings during the live eviction episode Sunday. It culminates an eventful season of the CBS competition series, which featured Reilly’s return as a surprise player. Reilly’s game was celebrated throughout the season, until she became the first player to join the jury after losing a competition.

The twists kept audiences hooked, with CBS reporting that viewers spent 8.4 billion minutes watching “Big Brother” Season 27, a 27% increase from 6.6 billion minutes the previous season. The figure spans across full episodes on CBS as well as the live feeds on Paramount+ and Pluto TV.

The series also boasted its most-streamed summer ever for full episodes on Paramount+.

Vince Panaro, Ashley Hollis and Morgan Pope in “Big Brother.” (CBS)

The series averaged 5.1 million viewers per episode after the first 35 days, a 23% increase from Season 26. Live feed streaming also boasted a 35% increase year over year. It also ranked as the No. 2 most-watched title on Paramount+ based on total minutes since its July premiere, including live feeds.

On social media, “Big Brother” gathered 10.76 billion potential social impressions and 2.95 million mentions, up 52% and 19% respectively from 2024.

“Big Brother” Season 27 is now streaming on Paramount+.