Rachel Reilly Says Her ‘Big Brother’ Life Flashed Before Her Eyes Before Surprise Season 27 Elimination

Note: This story contains spoilers from “Big Brother” Season 27.

“Big Brother” legend Rachel Reilly was eliminated in a shocking Season 27 twist, but she’s walking into the show’s jury house with a smile and a killer red dress.

Thursday’s episode of the CBS competition series saw Reilly, who previously competed in Season 12 and won Season 13, sit with host Julie Chen Moonves for an exit interview to unpack her surprise elimination — the result of a competition dubbed “The White Locust,” which Reilly failed to complete.

“I saw my ‘Big Brother’ life flash before my eyes in that hamster wheel,” she said, reliving the maze game. “I knew I was toast, unfortunately.”

Reilly shared some regrets about how her actions led to the competition not going her way. Chen commended Reilly’s performance and acknowledged how she had not been up for eviction and was running the game from the start of the season in July.

Despite becoming the first member of the jury in a twist ending, Reilly shared her gratitude for the chance to return to the longrunning series and play one more time, shouting out her husband Brendon Villegas — whom she met on the show — and her two daughters as gifts she received from her time on the show.

“I’m so grateful to come back. It’s my favorite show. I’m a huge fan,” the reality TV veteran said.

Reilly’s note might help soothe longtime fans, who were incensed by the twist ending to her story. After learning of Reilly’s fate via the show’s live feeds, viewers began to share the outrage on social media.

The comments were soon joined by show alums, like Villegas, who faulted show producers for stepping away from the show’s traditional mix of competitions and social game that resulted in an elimination outside of the weekly vote. Many fans speculated that ratings would be impacted by the outcome.

But the season moves on, as Thursday’s episode featured the eviction of Cliffton “Will” Williams. Next week will only see the airing of two-hour episodes on Wednesday and Thursday — since the Primetime Emmy Awards telecast will take over its usual Sunday timeslot. Thursday’s episode will also feature a double eviction, as the houseguests’ numbers dwindle to the final three ahead of the season finale on Sept. 28.

“Big Brother” airs on CBS and streams on Paramount+.